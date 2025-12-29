VEV Travels Partnership-First Model Drives 32% Annual Growth, ₹15 Crore Revenue

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 29: In an industry where price competition typically drives strategy, VEV Travels Private Limited has taken a different approach: build partnerships with established brands first, compete on service second, worry about price third. Three years in, the strategy is delivering results.

The Gurgaon-based travel services company posted ₹15 crore in annual revenue this year with a 32% year-over-year growth rate, metrics that stand out in the competitive travel BPO sector. More telling than the numbers is the model behind them.

"Most travel companies start by trying to be the cheapest," says Tarun Yadav, VEV Travels CEO and founder. "We started by asking: who are the brands travelers already trust, and how do we become their preferred partner? That led us to Hilton, Hertz, Expedia Group—companies with global reach and brand recognition."

Building those partnerships required proving VEV could deliver volume and service quality. The company invested in recruiting multilingual staff, implementing 24/7 operations, and developing systems to handle complex, multi-destination itineraries. Once the partnerships were established, they created a virtuous cycle: brand relationships brought credibility, credibility brought clients, client volume strengthened partnerships.

The model is asset-light and scalable. VEV doesn't own hotels or car rental fleets. Instead, it provides the service layer between major travel brands and customers, handling everything from initial booking to last-minute changes. The company's 200-person team operates as specialized travel coordinators rather than simple call center agents.

"We're not selling commodities," Tarun explains. "We're selling expertise, relationships, and reliability. When a client books a hotel through VEV, they're accessing our negotiated rates with Hilton or IHG, plus our team's knowledge and 24/7 support. That combination is defensible in ways that pure price competition isn't."

The business model also provides margin protection. By partnering with suppliers who have their own brand investments and customer acquisition costs, VEV can focus resources on operations and technology rather than marketing spend. The company's customer acquisition cost is significantly lower than industry averages for direct-to-consumer travel companies.

VEV Travels has processed over 1 million bookings this year, serving clients across India and an expanding US market base. The company recently invested in a dedicated 75-seat BPO facility focused on Indo-US travel, a segment that shows strong growth potential as both Indian outbound travel and US inbound tourism increase.

Director Renuka Yadav, who oversees operations and partner management, says the company's partnership portfolio now spans car rentals (Budget, Avis, Hertz, Alamo, Economy Cars), hotels (Hilton Group, Sheraton Group, IHG, Hyatt), OTA platforms (Hotel Beds, Rate Hawk, Expedia Group, Trip.com), and cruise lines. This multi-category coverage allows VEV to handle complete travel packages rather than single service bookings.

"Partnership breadth matters because travelers don't think in categories," Renuka notes. "They think in trips. When we can handle flights, hotels, cars, and activities through established partnerships, we become the single point of contact for the entire journey. That's where operational efficiency comes from."

The travel BPO market in India is expected to grow approximately 40% over the next two years, driven by recovering international travel, increasing consumer expectations for service, and technology adoption across the sector. VEV Travels is positioning for that growth with continued technology investments and partnership expansion.

The company's technology stack integrates real-time booking systems with partner APIs, enabling instant availability checking and confirmation. Recent additions include AI-powered tools for handling routine inquiries, freeing human agents to focus on complex itineraries and problem-solving.

For 2025, VEV Travels is targeting 50% revenue growth, which would bring the company close to ₹23 crore in annual revenue. Management believes the partnership model provides a clear path to that target through increased volume from existing partnerships and potential addition of new brand relationships.

"We're not trying to reinvent travel," Tarun concludes. "We're just providing a better way to access it—reliable brands, personal service, and the operational infrastructure to deliver consistently. That's a model that scales."

About VEV Travels Private Limited

VEV Travels Private Limited operates a partnership-based travel services business from its Gurgaon headquarters, founded in 2022 by CEO Tarun Yadav and Director Renuka Yadav.

