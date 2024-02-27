Vikrant Vartak's Unique Contribution to the Entrepreneurial Community: Guideposts and 50 Dilemmas

New Delhi (India), February 26:Vikrant Vartak, founder-owner of The Senate coworking chain and Mavens CEO peer group, has authored two impactful books tailored for entrepreneurs: Guideposts and 50 Dilemmas.

Guideposts stands out by blending insights from The Senate Talk Shows, management literature, and Mavens' collective wisdom, providing a comprehensive 'b-school' guide. Unlike many entrepreneurship books focusing solely on global giants, Guideposts showcases relatable success stories from brands right around us.

Vartak's motivation to conduct The Senate Talk Shows stemmed from the realization that existing talk shows lacked sufficient business takeaways. Guideposts aimed to capture and disseminate the rich knowledge generated from these talk shows.

His second book, 50 Dilemmas, was inspired by the Entrepreneurial Dilemmas model used in Mavens School of Organization Development workshops. Designed for busy entrepreneurs, it offers quick insights into fifty common dilemmas faced by entrepreneurial organizations, covering diverse functional areas.

While Guideposts serves as a comprehensive management handbook, 50 Dilemmas provides quick, actionable solutions for everyday challenges. Guideposts employs a 3-dimensional approach, with Part 1 featuring essays derived from talk show content and Part 2 weaving together insights across all these talk shows on ten key functional areas with learning from management books.

In contrast, 50 Dilemmas delves into specific scenarios entrepreneurs encounter, offering practical advice and rule-of-thumb solutions where applicable. Both books contribute significantly to enriching the entrepreneurial community by providing relatable, actionable guidance for navigating the complexities of business ownership and management.