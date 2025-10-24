Why Are Gold Prices Rising Ahead of the Festive Season ?

Gold has always held a special place among consumers, especially during the festive season. The demand for gold typically spikes during this time, as it is seen as a symbol of prosperity, good fortune, and traditional values. However, this year, there is an added complexity to the usual surge in demand, which is the rise in gold prices. In this article, we will explore the key reasons behind this increase and what it means for consumers during the upcoming festive season.

Global Economic Factors Impacting Gold Prices

Prices of gold are heavily influenced by the global economic climate. One of the primary factors contributing to the rise in prices is the ongoing global uncertainty, particularly in the wake of inflation and geopolitical tensions. In times of economic instability, investors often turn to gold as a safe haven for their investments. As inflation fears continue, the value of currencies weakens, and stock markets become volatile, gold offers a stable store of value.

Furthermore, the actions of central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve in the United States, play a crucial role in shaping the gold market. Despite recent rate cuts in the US, the global demand for gold has remained strong, largely due to its reputation as a hedge against economic instability. This increase in demand from investors has contributed to the rising prices of gold.

Seasonal Demand Surge in India

India’s festive season, which includes Diwali, Dussehra, and weddings, traditionally sees a sharp rise in gold consumption. Gold has been an integral part of Indian culture, especially during these times. People purchase gold jewellery as a form of investment, a way to mark special occasions, and to pass down wealth through generations.

However, this year, the festive season comes at a time when gold prices are at a high. Prices of gold have soared to new heights, reaching ₹1.10 lakh per 10 grams in some areas. This is creating a dilemma for many buyers who were planning to invest in gold for weddings, festivals, or as a safe investment.

The gold price today in Jaipur exemplifies this trend, as prices have surged in anticipation of the festive demand, and local markets are adjusting to the high prices by offering discounts on making charges and schemes for gold exchange.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Their Impact on Prices

Another significant factor contributing to the rise in prices is the disruption in the global supply chain. Several mines and refineries have experienced slowdowns due to various geopolitical factors and the lingering effects of the pandemic. This has resulted in a constrained supply of gold in the market.

India, which is one of the largest consumers of gold, imports a significant portion of its gold. Any disruptions in the supply chain lead to an increase in prices as the country faces a limited supply of the precious metal. Furthermore, supply constraints combined with a surge in demand typically lead to price hikes, as retailers and wholesalers adjust to the global market dynamics.

The Role of Domestic Gold Retailers and Their Price Adjustments

Retailers play a crucial role in shaping the price dynamics of gold in India. Many Indian gold retailers are grappling with the rise in prices, but are also adapting by offering various schemes and discounts to keep consumer interest intact.

Retailers are particularly focused on providing attractive offers, such as no-cost EMI schemes, exchange bonuses, and festive discounts, to entice buyers despite high prices. Additionally, many retailers are pushing for the sale of 22 karat and 24 karat gold, which are more expensive, as they are perceived as high-quality, long-lasting investments.

Festive Season

As the festive season progresses, prices are expected to remain volatile. While there is still significant demand for the yellow metal, its high price might lead some consumers to reconsider their purchases or wait for a potential dip in prices. The demand for gold during weddings and festivals is expected to be strong, but consumers may become more cautious due to the steep prices.

Moreover, as the government and central banks continue to monitor inflation and the global economic situation, there may be fluctuations. However, experts believe that gold will remain an attractive investment due to its long-term stability.

Conclusion

The rise in prices ahead of the festive season in India can be attributed to several global and domestic factors. Economic uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and seasonal demand all contribute to the sharp increase in prices. Despite these high prices, gold remains a highly sought-after asset, especially during the festive season, as it symbolizes wealth, prosperity, and tradition in India.