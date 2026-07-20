Why home renovation costs may spiral: How to plan, budget and finance it right

House improvement plans often begin with a clear vision and a defined budget. However, many homeowners discover that actual costs exceed initial estimates. Material price fluctuations, design modifications, hidden structural issues, and labour costs can all contribute to higher spending.

A structured financial plan can help homeowners manage plan costs efficiently while maintaining quality and timelines.

Why renovation charges often exceed the original budget

Several factors can cause project charges to increase during execution.

Common reasons for cost overruns

Unplanned structural repairs

Changes in design specifications

Rising material costs

Additional labour requirements

Delays in strategy completion

For example, a houseowners may plan to replace flooring but later discover plumbing repairs are also required. Such unexpected charges can significantly increase the total plan expenditure.

Typical cost drivers

Cost Component Potential Impact on Budget Civil work High Flooring and tiling Medium to High Electrical upgrades Medium Plumbing modifications Medium Interior finishes Medium to High Custom furniture High

How to plan a project budget effectively

A detailed plan should account for both expected and unexpected charges.

Recommended budgeting approach

Estimate the cost of each activity.

Obtain quotations from multiple contractors.

Allocate funds for materials separately.

Maintain an emergency reserve of 10% to 20% of the total estimate.

Review spending regularly throughout the strategy.

A structured approach allows homeowners to identify potential cost pressures before they become major financial challenges.

Creating a strategy checklist

Before starting the work, ensure the following:

Scope of work is clearly defined

Contractor quotations are compared

Material costs are documented

Emergency funds are allocated

Project timeline is finalised

Financing options are evaluated

This checklist can help reduce the likelihood of unexpected spending.

Financing project costs efficiently

Many homeowners prefer financing solutions instead of using all their savings for upgrade charges.

Depending on the project scope, a home remodeling loan can provide dedicated funding for property improvements. This allows homeowners to preserve their emergency savings while completing planned upgrades.

For smaller or medium-sized requirements, an unsecured borrowing option may also be considered.

Using a personal loan for project funding

A 10 lakh personal loan can help cover charges such as modular kitchens, flooring upgrades, bathroom remodeling, furniture purchases, and electrical enhancements.

IDFC FIRST Bank offers FIRSTmoney Personal Loan, which provides a fully digital borrowing experience for eligible applicants. Key features include:

Instant disbursal with no paperwork

Flexible repayment tenure options from 9 to 60 months

Competitive interest rates starting at 9.99% p.a.

For homeowners undertaking extensive upgrades, a combination of savings and a home renovation financial loan may help maintain financial flexibility throughout the process.

Choosing the right financing option

Conclusion

Plans often become more expensive because of hidden repairs, changing requirements, and rising material charges. Careful planning, realistic budgeting, and maintaining a contingency reserve can help homeowners manage spending more effectively.

A personal loan for home renovation can provide financial support without disrupting long-term savings goals. Evaluating financing solutions early can help ensure that projects remain on track from start to finish.

Frequently asked questions

1. Why do home renovation projects usually exceed the budget?

Unexpected structural repairs, design changes, labour expense increases, and material price fluctuations are common reasons for cost overruns.

2. How much contingency should be added to a project budget?

Many financial planners recommend setting aside 10% to 20% of the estimated project cost for unforeseen costs.

3. Can a personal loan be used for home remodeling?

Yes. Personal loans can be used for flooring, painting, furniture, kitchen upgrades, and electrical work.

4. When should a homeowner consider a home renovation loan?

home renovation loan may be suitable when the scope is extensive and requires dedicated financing support for property improvements.

5. What are the benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank FIRSTmoney Personal Loan?

IDFC FIRST Bank FIRSTmoney Personal Loan offers a digital application process, flexible repayment options from 9 to 60 months, zero paperwork, and quick processing with disbursal in 10 minutes.