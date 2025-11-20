Why Rocket Could Transform Textile Manufacturing Forever

Surat-based Orange O Tec, led by Mr. Aayush Rathi, has launched the Rocket high-speed digital fabric printer an innovation with the potential to transform textile printing. Rocket offers production capacities of up to 60,000 metres per day, bringing digital printing closer than ever to conventional rotary output.

“Since the inception of digital textile printing, big textile mills were hesitant to adopt these technologies because they print 200,000–300,000 metres per day,” says Mr. Aayush Rathi. “A digital printer producing only 2,000–5,000 metres never appealed to them. Digital printing remained driven by traders, first-generation entrepreneurs, and job workers almost 80% of sales. But with Rocket, we now foresee large mills adopting digital technology. This is the transformation we expect in the printing segment.”

Rocket: Bridging the Gap Between Digital & Conventional Printing

Digitally printed fabrics typically cost 40–50 per metre, while conventional printing remains at 30–35 per metre. Sublimation printing costs 20 per metre, compared to 15–17 per metre in conventional methods. Rocket is expected to narrow this cost gap further.

Rocket is a hybrid printer combining digital printing with in-built coating features. It can also perform binding of foils or blotch-related work, tasks previously requiring separate systems. With Rocket, the cost per metre becomes only 15–20% higher than rotary, while offering lower capital investment, reduced factory space, and fewer workers.

Rotary printers require a minimum of 3,000 metres and often result in 7–8% dead stock. Digital printing allows mills to print as required, ensuring zero waste. Pollution is also reduced significantly as water contamination is lower and easier to recycle.

“We see strong potential for Rocket among conventional printers using European or Japanese hi-tech systems since the capital cost difference is now minimal,” Rathi adds.

Green Edge Series: Water-Free Pigment Printing

Orange O Tec has also launched the Green Edge Series, including the Homer (Kyocera printhead, imported from China) and Colorix (Ricoh printhead, manufactured in India). Their USP is pigment inks, which require zero water, making the process eco-friendly.

“We introduced pigment digital printers last year and the response has been very good,” says Rathi. “Pigment printers currently account for 5% of our digital printer sales, but we expect strong growth due to water scarcity in South India. Pigments reduce pollution and offer sharper prints since the fabric is not washed after printing.”

Democratising Textile Printing for Small Entrepreneurs

Digital printing has opened opportunities for entrepreneurs who lacked the capital required for conventional printing.

“In earlier times, high capital cost made conventional printing inaccessible. Today, an entrepreneur can purchase a digital printer for around 20 lakhs and install it in 2,000–3,000 sq. ft.. Removing these entry barriers is one of the reasons behind the success of digital printing,” says Rathi.

Made in India: Local Manufacturing With Global-Standard Components

Orange O Tec offers printers ranging from slow-speed to high-speed models in multiple printhead technologies. The company continues to enhance speed through R&D and now manufactures 24-head printers, with a 32-head model on the way. It has also started manufacturing digital inks.

Colorix printers use components from global leaders such as Forbo blankets, Siemens electronics, and THK Taiwan beam systems.

“Despite sourcing premium components, we price our printers competitively. Local manufacturing gives us control and the ability to modify or improve quickly. It also allows us to compete with Chinese printers on quality and price,” Rathi notes.

Their inks match high market standards, are customized quickly, and remain competitively priced.

Customer-Centric Approach & After-Sales Excellence

“A customer comes first this is our motto,” Rathi emphasizes. Orange O Tec maintains a large stock of spare parts and remains highly flexible with customer interactions.

By the end of 2025, the company will launch a dedicated service app with CRM integration, engineer-arrival tracking, spare-order updates, and AI-powered query support.

Market Penetration Trends in India

Surat accounts for almost 50% of India’s digital and sublimation printer installations, with the rest spread across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Punjab, and South India.

Digital printing accounts for 8–10% of India’s overall fabric printing, while sublimation accounts for 18–20%. Growth in both has come largely by replacing conventional rotary and flatbed printing.

Export Vision & Expansion Plans

“We began as importers, but today we manufacture digital fabric printers and inks. We now have the capability to export and control cost effectively. Our export journey begins next year with Uzbekistan and Egypt, and we plan to expand further. Our goal is to double revenues within three years,” Rathi shares.

At ITMA Asia, Orange O Tec will showcase its new position printer under the Colorix brand—featuring 16 Kyocera printheads, a camera for precision alignment, and production capacity of 100–120 linear metres per hour.