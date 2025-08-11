With 8,000+ Surgeries, Ahmedabad Surgeon's Bariatric Care Marks a Significant Contribution to India's Healthcare

Dr. Manish Khaitan, a leading bariatric and metabolic surgeon based in Ahmedabad, has successfully performed over 8,000 bariatric surgeries, a milestone that underscores his significant contribution to advancing obesity treatment across India. With obesity and related metabolic disorders reaching epidemic proportions nationwide, Dr. Khaitan’s extensive surgical experience is helping thousands of patients reclaim healthier lives.

Dr. Khaitan’s bariatric procedures have made a substantial impact on India’s healthcare landscape by addressing one of the country’s fastest-growing health challenges — obesity and its related metabolic disorders. His work not only provides life-changing outcomes for individual patients but also contributes to reducing the burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions on a broader population level. By advancing surgical standards, training hundreds of surgeons nationwide, and actively engaging in research and policy development, Dr. Khaitan is helping to shape a more effective, accessible, and evidence-based approach to obesity management across the country.

Dr. Khaitan earned his medical degree (MBBS) from B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, and was awarded a gold medal for his Master of Surgery (MS) in General Surgery from the same institution. Further advancing his expertise, he completed a fellowship in bariatric surgery under renowned surgeon Dr. Kelvin Higa in the United States.

Currently, Dr. Khaitan serves as the Chief Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon and Director at Nobesity Bariatric Surgery Centre in Ahmedabad and heads the Bariatric Surgery Department at KD Hospital, a role he has held since 2019. His prior leadership positions include heading bariatric surgery departments at Columbia Asia Hospital and Asian Bariatrics.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Khaitan has specialized in a range of bariatric procedures, including laparoscopic gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and revisional surgeries that address complex cases. His work extends beyond clinical practice to research, education, and leadership in the field. As a past president of the Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI), he has been instrumental in standardizing surgical protocols and promoting best practices nationwide.

Obesity is recognized by Dr. Khaitan as a growing public health concern in India, significantly contributing to the rise in diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. He stresses that bariatric surgery is more than a weight loss intervention — it is a vital metabolic treatment that improves patients’ overall health and quality of life.

He has trained over 150 surgeons across India, equipping them with advanced skills to meet the increasing demand for safe and effective obesity treatment.

Dr. Khaitan is a highly sought-after expert in bariatric surgery, consistently invited as faculty and keynote speaker at India’s most prestigious national conferences, including OSSICON (2012–2019, 2021–2023), GUJSURGCON, AIIMS BARICON (2021, 2023), AMASICON (2020–2022), and the IAGES National Conference (2021–2023).

His reputation extends well beyond national borders. Internationally, Dr. Khaitan has been invited to share his expertise and lead surgical workshops at renowned forums such as the International Federation of Surgery for Obesity (IFSO) APC meetings (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), the IFSO-EC chapter (2020), the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) conferences (2019–2023), and the Duke Bariatric Master Class (2020).

Through these global platforms, he has played a pivotal role in advancing bariatric surgical techniques, promoting evidence-based best practices, and fostering international collaboration among leading metabolic surgeons. His contributions have helped elevate the standards of bariatric care both in India and worldwide.

Recent multicenter studies involving Dr. Khaitan have highlighted the positive outcomes of bariatric surgery on diabetes remission and long-term patient health in the Indian population. He emphasizes a holistic approach to patient care, combining surgical expertise with postoperative lifestyle support and nutritional guidance.

With his dedication and experience, Dr. Khaitan continues to influence bariatric care standards, helping shape India’s response to the obesity epidemic through clinical excellence, research, and education.