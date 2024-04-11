ZODIAC Presents The 2024 Positano Collection

New Delhi (India), April 10:

ZODIAC Linen

Linen is one of the oldest fibres used in textile weaving. Woven from the stem of the Flax plant it is recognized as the world's strongest natural fibre. The weave of the Linen fabric ensures air moves freely making it an ideal summer garment.

ZODIAC uses Linen that is woven from Flax grown in the Normandy region of France which is amongst the best quality in the world. The unique soil & climatic conditions of this region coupled with generations of expertise inherited by the local Flax growers result in taller, more slender flax plants which results in very high quality Linen fabric.

Linen shirts become more comfortable with every wash & wear, in fact the sophisticated, naturally wrinkled appearance only adds to the elegance of your summer look.

The 2024 Positano Pure Linen Collection

The colour palette of this collection reflects the mesmerizing sight of Positano, a quaint town situated at the Amalfi Coast on the Italian Riviera- beige, pink, yellow & terra cotta houses cascading down the side of hills to the crystal blue Mediterranean waters.

They are available in a wide range of solids, stripes & checks in both short & long sleeves and can be paired with ZODIAC Linen Jackets, Trousers &Bandhgalas for a very elegant ensemble.

Commenting on launch Mr. Salman Noorani (Vice Chairman & M.D. ZCCL*) said, “The colours of shirts in ZODIAC’s 2024 Positano Collection showcase the hues of the Italian Riveira in the Linen fabrics woven from French flax”

How To Preview ZODIAC’s 2024 Positano Collection

Shop Online: https://bit.ly/Zodiac_Linen_Collection

Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, trans-national that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, UK, Germany and USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold. The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office which is a LEED Gold certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores and over 1000 multi – brand retailers.