Asia Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka confident his young players would prove enough

Sri Lanka have been hit hard by injuries to key players in the run-up to the ongoing Asia Cup, and captain Dasun Shanaka said they can't have control over such a crisis

Press Trust of India Pallekele
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and coachChris Silverwood with the CWC Qualifier 2023 trophy. Photo: ICC

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Sri Lanka have been hit hard by injuries to key players in the run up to the ongoing Asia Cup, and captain Dasun Shanaka on Wednesday said they can't have control over such crisis but are confident of others standing up for the absentees in the continental tournament.

Six-time champions Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh here on Thursday, but they will be without four main players in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka.

"We can't have control over injuries. You know the players who unfortunately missed out -- Hasaranga, Chameerathey are big players, experienced players.

"But we have a young side and this will be a good experience for them and we are looking forward to the tournament," said Shanaka here during the pre-match press meet.

Shanaka said they have enough quality players in the side to make an impression in the Asia Cup.

"Last time (in the 2022 Asia Cup) also we went in as underdogs and lost our first game against Afghanistan. But we still managed to finish with the trophy," he said.

"There is no question about where we are sitting at the moment and about the team's balance, so we are looking forward to the tournament."

Sri Lanka will be travelling to Pakistan after Thursday's match for their fixture against Afghanistan in Lahore.

Shanaka did not read too much about the hectic travel.

"We were in the same situation during last year's (T20) World Cup. That's how, I think international cricket is played and we are used to it. It can be a worry but we are still managing it," he said.

Shanaka said it is important for Sri Lanka to play competitive cricket ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

"We know the dominance of India and Pakistan in Asia. But Sri Lanka have a good history of playing well in World Cups and Asia Cup. So, it is important for Sri Lanka to play good, competitive cricket going into the World Cup," he said.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

