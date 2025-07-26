Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

- India
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
- United Arab Emirates (Associate member)
- Oman (Associate member)
- Hong Kong (Associate member)
|Asia Cup winners & runners list from 1984 to 2023
|Edition
|Year
|Winner
|Won by
|Runner-up
|Host
|16th
|2023
|India
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka/Pakistan
|15th
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|23 runs
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|14th
|2018
|India
|3 wickets
|Bangladesh
|UAE
|13th
|2016
|India
|8 wickets
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|12th
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|11th
|2012
|Pakistan
|2 runs
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|10th
|2010
|India
|81 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|9th
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|100 runs
|India
|Pakistan
|8th
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|25 runs
|India
|Sri Lanka
|7th
|2000
|Pakistan
|39 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|6th
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|8 wickets
|India
|Sri Lanka
|5th
|1995
|India
|8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|4th
|1990-91
|India
|7 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|India
|3rd
|1988
|India
|6 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|2nd
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|1st
|1984
|India
|India won
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|Asia Cup Winners List with Captain, Man of the Match, and Player of the Series
|Year
|Winner
|Captain
|Man of the Match
|Player of the Tournament
|2023
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Mohammed Siraj
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dasun Shanaka
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2018
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Litton Das
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2016
|India
|Ms Dhoni
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sabbir Rahman
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Angelo Mathews
|Lasith Malinga
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|2012
|Pakistan
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Shahid Afridi
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2010
|India
|Ms Dhoni
|Dinesh Karthik
|Shahid Afridi
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Ajantha Mendis
|Ajantha Mendis
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|Marvan Atapattu
|Marvan Atapattu
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|2000
|Pakistan
|Moin Khan
|Moin Khan
|Mohammad Yousuf
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|Marvan Atapattu
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1995
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Navjot Sidhu
|1990-91
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|-
|1988
|India
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|Navjot Sidhu
|Navjot Sidhu
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Duleep Mendis
|Javed Miandad
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1984
|India
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Surinder Khanna
|-
|Most Titles Wins in Asia Cup
|Winner
|Victories
|Winner Year
|India
|8
|1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 2018, & 2023
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
|Pakistan
|2
|2000 & 2012
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app