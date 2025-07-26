Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

The 2025 edition of the Men's Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday.

Official Confirmation via Social Media

Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), made the announcement through a post on the social media platform X.

“I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Detailed schedule will be out soon,” he posted. Asia Cup 2025 teams

India Pakistan Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates (Associate member) Oman (Associate member) Hong Kong (Associate member) Neutral venue chosen amid political tensions While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the official host of the tournament, the matches will be played in the UAE. This arrangement stems from a mutual understanding between India and Pakistan, who have agreed to play each other only at neutral venues until at least 2027 due to ongoing diplomatic tensions. ACC finalised venue in July meeting The decision to hold the tournament in the UAE was taken during the ACC’s July 24 meeting, attended by representatives of all 25 member nations.