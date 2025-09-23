Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 is now in its decisive stage with all Super 4 teams giving their all to book their place in the title clash on the coming Sunday. In the same race, Pakistan will clash with Sri Lanka in the third Super 4 match on Tuesday, September 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lost their first Super 4 matches against India and Bangladesh respectively and will be battling for survival in the second game.

The loss will not eliminate them instantly but will definitely put one leg outside the exit door. So far, Sri Lanka have looked like a complete side despite their loss to Bangladesh in the first Super 4 game, which they almost pulled off in the last over. On the other hand, Pakistan are dealing with inconsistency. In the group stages, their bowlers were clicking but the batting was suffering. The story reversed in their first Super 4 game against India, where the batting did a good job but the bowlers looked clueless. Both will have to overcome their shortcomings to win the match and keep their dream of qualifying for the finals alive.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 23

Pakistan won: 13

Sri Lanka won: 10

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka full squad Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the third game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Tuesday, September 23. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 23?

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?