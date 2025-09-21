Abhishek, Haris Rauf in a heated exchange in IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s lived up to its billing on Sunday, with tempers flaring early in the contest at the Dubai International Stadium. India openers and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were involved in a fiery on-field altercation during the fifth over of the innings, adding spice to the contest that is often billed as cricket’s most intense rivalry. Abhishek continued his scintilating form in the ongoing Asia Cup and hammered a fifty in just 24 balls.

On-field altercation sparks drama

Check IND vs PAk LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here The flashpoint came when Shubman Gill called out Rauf after a boundary, following which the bowler appeared to exchange words with Abhishek Sharma. The young Indian opener responded in kind, before on-field umpire Gazi Sohel stepped in to defuse the situation. The brief confrontation set the tone for a charged atmosphere, underlining the rivalry’s fiercely competitive edge.

Pakistan post competitive total Earlier, Pakistan posted a competitive 171 for 5 in their 20 overs, riding on opener Sahibzada Farhan’s fluent 58 off 45 balls. His 72-run partnership with Saim Ayub (21 off 17) powered Pakistan to 91 for 1 at the halfway stage. However, the innings lost steam in the back-10 as India’s bowlers regained control. Shivam Dube emerged as an unlikely hero with the ball, finishing with 2 for 33 in four overs. He dismissed Ayub with a well-directed short ball brilliantly caught by Abhishek Sharma in the deep, before deceiving Farhan with a slower delivery that produced a simple catch for Varun Chakravarthy.