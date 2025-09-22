No regrets, says Farhan after gun-firing celebration vs India in Asia Cup

“I don’t care what people think”

Speaking to reporters after the match, Farhan said he had no regrets about the act. He explained that the gesture came spontaneously and was not pre-planned. According to him, players are encouraged to play aggressively regardless of the opponent, and that mindset guided his celebration as well. He admitted that while some might view the moment negatively, he was not concerned with outside opinions.

A fighting knock in vain

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with 58 runs off 45 deliveries, including a six off Axar Patel that brought up his milestone. His innings anchored Pakistan’s score of 171/5 in 20 overs. However, the stand-out batting of India’s openers, Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39) and Shubman Gill (47 off 28), ensured the chase was completed in the penultimate over. Farhan conceded that his knock would have carried more weight had Pakistan managed to finish on the winning side. He acknowledged that performances against India are always held in higher regard and admitted that missing out on victory left him disappointed.