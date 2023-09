Afghanistan were set a target of 292 by Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the Asia Cup played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday, September 06, 2023. Hashmatullah Shahidi led side, however, must win the game in 37.1 overs or less to qualify for the Super Four stage and knock Sri Lanka over

Sri Lanka made 291 for eight after opting to bat first. Kusal Mendis hit 92 off 84 balls, while openers Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) gave a good start to Sri Lanka's innings. Charith Asalanka contributed 36 while the lower-order batters Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage made sure that a middle-order collapse did not deter the Lankans from reaching a relatively higher total. The pair added 64 for the eighth wicket.

Gulbadin Naib (4/60) was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan while Rashid Khan was excellent in the field. He picked up 2/62 in his 10 overs, but most importantly ran out Mendsi in his followthrough via a brilliant display of cricketing wits and experience.

Also ReadSri Lanka: 291 for 8 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 92; Gulbadin Naib 4/60).