Asia Cup today's match: SL vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Match 6 of Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday, September 05, 2023. Afghanistan need a big win to overcome the net run rate deficit and get past Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bangladesh are already through to Super4 and it would be one of the two teams between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to move to the second round.

Sri Lanka already won their first match against Bangladesh by five wickets, but Afghanistan lost the Tigers by 89 runs and as a result, their net run rate plummeted. The Sri Lankan net run rate is very high compared to Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka wouldn’t want to change their playing combination while Afghanistan would not make any changes either as they played with their best possible playing 11.

Afghanistan Probable Playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head



The two teams have played against each other in 10 ODIs with the team from the island winning six of them and three games going to the team from Afghanistan.

Total matches played: 10

Sri Lanka won: 06

Afghanistan won: 03

No result: 01

Squads

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2023

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?



Sri Lanka will lock horns with Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan on September 5, 2023



When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live toss take place in Lahore as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?



The SL vs AFG live toss in Match 6 of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 05, 2023.



What is the match timing of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match according to Indian Standard Time?



The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 05, 2023.



Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?



Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. SL vs AFG live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary.Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match with Hindi commentary.



How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?



Disney+Hotstar will live stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).