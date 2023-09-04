Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on September 10, arch-rivals in Super Four

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 10, 2023, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup after the former qualified, beating Nepal by 10 wickets in their final group game on Monday, Septmeber 04. This will be a re-match of the group match between the two sides that took place on September 03, 2023, but was washed out due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka,

The second India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, reports have been going around in the media that the match might be shifted to Dambulla or Pallekele . There has been no official communication in this regard though.

Two teams decided from group A

After India beat Nepal, two teams were decided from the group with Pakistan finishing at the top thanks to their 204-run win over Nepal in the tournament opener on August 31, 2023.

Super Four to be decided on Tuesday, September 05

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the last group stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2023. The two teams from the second group, which is group B will be decided on Tuesday, September 05 asin the last group stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2023.

Can India and Pakistan meet for third time in Asia Cup 2023?

The two arch-rivals, who always create buzz no matter where they play, could be up against each other for the third time if both of them manage to reach the final of the Asia Cup 2023, by finishing as the top two teams in the Super Four stage. The Asia Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

What happened between the two teams in the 2022 Asia Cup?

The two teams met twice in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. While India won the first match by five wickets in the group stage, Pakistan returned the favour in the Super Four and beat the Rohit Sharma-led side by five wickets as well.