Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Haris Rauf sidelined due to strain during Asia Cup contest against India

Haris Rauf sidelined due to strain during Asia Cup contest against India

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Monday ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India due to a side strain

Press Trust of India Colombo
Haris Rauf shines with 4/19 as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Monday ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India due to a side strain.

Rauf had bowled five wicketless overs for 27 runs on Sunday before relentless rains stopped proceedings, with India reaching 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

With no overs lost despite another delay lasting more than an hour on the reserve day on Monday, Rauf was revealed to have experienced "a little discomfort in his right flank" on Sunday itself.

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team's medical panel," the statement added.

The rain-affected contest resumed here late in the afternoon when rains prevented the start of play at the scheduled 3:00pm local time.

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 94-ball 122 and KL Rahul made 111 not out as India piled up 356 for two.

Also Read

Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win

India World Cup squad analysis: KL Rahul selected, Chahal remains sidelined

Haris Rauf's 5-18 dismisses Afghanistan for 59, Pakistan earn big ODI win

People need to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain: Official

Possible to make new Covid strain vax in 100 days: Gennova BioPharma

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: What happens if reserve day also gets washed out?

IND vs PAK: Empty stands not good signs for cricket's greatest rivalry

PCB media manager Umar Kalson under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Topics :Asia CupIndia vs PakistanPakistan cricket team

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story