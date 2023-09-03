Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who made a comeback in international cricket with the Ireland series, would return to India from the Asia Cup due to personal reasons

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah's Team India. Photo: @BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah will be flying back to Mumbai from Sri Lanka's Pallekele  and will miss India's match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023. The reason cited by Bumrah for the leave is personal. 

Bumrah, who made his comeback into the Indian side after a long layoff during the Ireland tour recently, was Player of the tournament in that series.On his way to full recovery, the pacer wanted to test his strength and rhythm for a 10-over spell. Asia Cup 2023 was seen as his best chance to recover fully and find full-match fitness.

However, now that he has to returned back, it is expected that he will be back before the Super Four stage of the tournament starts.India need to beat Nepal on September 04, 2023 to make it to the Super Four first. 

"Jasprit is someone who we have missed a lot, over the last two years he has not played too many games. We will ease him into it slowly. It was nice for him to get those overs in the tour of Ireland. We have a whole month to build him up before the World Cup," Rahul Dravid, India's head coach had said about Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the start of the Asia Cup. 

However, Jasprit couldn't get to bowl against Pakistan as the second innings was washed out and the match was abandoned without a result. But he did bat against the Pakistani side and scored an important 16 runs off just 14 balls at the death to take India past the 260-run mark. 

Bumrah a genuine wicket-taker, would most probably make way for Mohammed Shmai in the playing 11 as India would not want to leave anything undone in the match against Nepal. But the match itself is living in danger of being called off as rain showers with thunderstorms are once again expected in Pallekele, Kandy.


First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

