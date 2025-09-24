India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: BAN to bowl first; Litton Das misses out

India face Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali has won the toss and decided to bowl first tonight. Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, the Men in Blue know that a victory in this clash will guarantee them a spot in the final on September 28. Bangladesh, riding high after a strong performance against Sri Lanka in their Super Four opener, are equally motivated to edge closer to a place in the title match.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kicked off their Super Four campaign in dominant fashion with a comprehensive win over arch-rivals Pakistan. That result not only gave them two vital points but also a healthy net run rate of +0.689, the highest in the stage so far.

Bangladesh, currently third on the table with a net run rate of +0.121, also opened their Super Four journey on a positive note, defeating Sri Lanka in a closely contested match. Both teams come into this clash with one win each, making this fixture a potential decider for one of the two final berths.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming A win here would all but seal a spot in the final for either side. However, the loser will be forced into a must-win situation in their final Super Four game and will also have to depend on other results to progress.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Bangladesh playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.