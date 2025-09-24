Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: BAN to bowl first; Litton Das misses out
Bangladesh, riding high after a strong performance against Sri Lanka in their Super Four opener, are equally motivated to edge closer to a place in the title match.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
India face Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali has won the toss and decided to bowl first tonight.  Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, the Men in Blue know that a victory in this clash will guarantee them a spot in the final on September 28.  Bangladesh, riding high after a strong performance against Sri Lanka in their Super Four opener, are equally motivated to edge closer to a place in the title match.
 
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kicked off their Super Four campaign in dominant fashion with a comprehensive win over arch-rivals Pakistan. That result not only gave them two vital points but also a healthy net run rate of +0.689, the highest in the stage so far.
 
Bangladesh, currently third on the table with a net run rate of +0.121, also opened their Super Four journey on a positive note, defeating Sri Lanka in a closely contested match. Both teams come into this clash with one win each, making this fixture a potential decider for one of the two final berths.
 
A win here would all but seal a spot in the final for either side. However, the loser will be forced into a must-win situation in their final Super Four game and will also have to depend on other results to progress. 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Bangladesh playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
 
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

8:15 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 1 0 2 wd 3; IND 17/0 after 3 overs; Abhishek 8 (8) Gill 8 (10)
 
Tanzim continues the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with 3 runs after a wide ball.
 
Ball 5 - Gill hits it high towards square and gets a couple of runs.
 
Ball 4 - Gill hits through cover but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 3 - The opener is dropped by jaker Ali as he takes a quick single.
 
Ball 2 - He tries to hit big again and misses again.
 
Ball 1 - Abhishek with a swing and a miss this time too.

8:10 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 1 4 1 0; IND 10/0 after 2 overs; Abhishek 7 (5) Gill 3 (6)
 
Nasum into the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - Gill ends the over with a block through the pads.
 
Ball 5 - He takes a quick single.
 
Ball 4 - Abhishek gets a FOUR towards back point.
 
Ball 3 - Gill takes a single down the ground.
 
Ball 2 - A hit towards mid off. 1 run.
 
Ball 1 - Abhishek with a swing and a miss.

8:06 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 2 0 0; IND 3/0 after 1 over; Abhishek 1 (1) Gill 2 (5)
 
Tanzim begins the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - Another leave to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - The opener leaves the next one.
 
Ball 4 - He finds the gap through the fielders at back point to take 2 runs.
 
Ball 3 - He blocks the next one coming onto him.
 
Ball 2 - Gill swings and misses this time outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Abhishek gets off the mark with a single.

7:47 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball as the anticipation builds up among the fans packing up the stadium.

7:31 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Jaker Ali wins the toss!

Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.

7:16 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss now in Dubai and teams winning it here would like to bowl first generally.

7:04 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Can BAN book final berth tonight?

6:54 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India riding on a high!

6:45 PM

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND look to book final spot!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai tonight. A win tonight win ensure a final berth for Suryakumar Yadav's men in the tournament. Action begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

