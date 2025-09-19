Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: Surya wins the toss for India; opts to bat first
Live New Update

Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs Oman: India mark a historic milestone today as they step out for their 250th T20I, becoming only the second team after Pakistan (275) to reach the landmark.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Oman live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
The defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav are taking on Oman in their final Asia Cup group clash at Abu Dhabi today, a fixture that doubles as preparation before the high-voltage Super Four showdown with Pakistan. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first.
 
Abhishek Sharma has provided brisk starts but will look to convert them, while Shubman Gill needs time in the middle. The middle order of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel will also hope to get meaningful batting practice ahead of a packed Super Four schedule. Suryakumar himself has been in form but would want Tilak Varma to find runs too.
 
With the ball, India’s attack looks formidable. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will test Oman, who struggled in defeats against Pakistan and UAE, managing just 67 and 130 in two innings. Not a single Omani batter has crossed 30 in this tournament so far.
 
Coach Gautam Gambhir may consider resting Jasprit Bumrah, opening the door for Arshdeep Singh or even Harshit Rana. But regardless of changes, India start as overwhelming favourites, with Oman requiring a special performance to cause an upset.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Playing 11

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav 
Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss Time

The coin toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the India vs Oman match in Asia Cup 2025 here.

7:59 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Match underway

The players have made their way to the ground as the match is now underway. 

7:50 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Pitch report

The surface looks quite similar to yesterday’s game and is expected to behave well again. There’s a thin layer of live grass on top, but the base appears dry, which might slow down as the match progresses. Ravi Shastri notes that the pitch should play true early on but could grip a bit later. Waqar Younis adds that this venue consistently produces some of the best white-ball tracks in the region, and with India batting first, a total in excess of 200 is very much on the cards. The breeze blowing across the ground could aid swing for the pacers, while also offering batters a chance to clear the ropes with the wind.

7:43 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Oman's playing 11 for the match

Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

7:37 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: India's playing 11 for the match

7:32 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: India win the toss

India win the toss and opt to bat first.

7:20 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss timings

The toss for the match will take place at 7:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. 

7:10 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: India's probable playing 11 for the match

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

7:01 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head records

India vs Oman: Head-to-head in T20Is
  • Total matches: 8
  • India won: 5
  • Oman won: 3
  • No result: 0

6:50 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4

All four berths of Super 4 has been as India and Pakistan have booked their place from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have qualified from Group B. 

6:40 PM

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 between defending champions India and debutants Oman. It’s a dead rubber in the context of the qualification race, as India have already booked their place in the Super 4s while Oman are knocked out. This will be more of a battle for pride, with India aiming to finish the group stage undefeated, while Oman will be desperate to avoid ending their maiden Asia Cup campaign winless. But which team will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

