India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: Surya wins the toss for India; opts to bat first

The defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav are taking on Oman in their final Asia Cup group clash at Abu Dhabi today, a fixture that doubles as preparation before the high-voltage Super Four showdown with Pakistan. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first.

Abhishek Sharma has provided brisk starts but will look to convert them, while Shubman Gill needs time in the middle. The middle order of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel will also hope to get meaningful batting practice ahead of a packed Super Four schedule. Suryakumar himself has been in form but would want Tilak Varma to find runs too.

With the ball, India’s attack looks formidable. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will test Oman, who struggled in defeats against Pakistan and UAE, managing just 67 and 130 in two innings. Not a single Omani batter has crossed 30 in this tournament so far.

Coach Gautam Gambhir may consider resting Jasprit Bumrah, opening the door for Arshdeep Singh or even Harshit Rana. But regardless of changes, India start as overwhelming favourites, with Oman requiring a special performance to cause an upset.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Playing 11

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss Time

The coin toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

