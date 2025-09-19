India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: India aim to extend winning streak; Toss at 7:30 PM
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs Oman: India are the only team besides Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten so far in the Asia Cup 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, meet Oman in their final Asia Cup group clash at Abu Dhabi on Friday — a fixture that doubles as preparation before the high-voltage Super Four showdown with Pakistan. Already through to the next stage, India are expected to use the game to fine-tune their batting after two one-sided, low-scoring chases.
Abhishek Sharma has provided brisk starts but will look to convert them, while Shubman Gill needs time in the middle. The middle order of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel will also hope to get meaningful batting practice ahead of a packed Super Four schedule. Suryakumar himself has been in form but would want Tilak Varma to find runs too.
With the ball, India’s attack looks formidable. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will test Oman, who struggled in defeats against Pakistan and UAE, managing just 67 and 130 in two innings. Not a single Omani batter has crossed 30 in this tournament so far.
Coach Gautam Gambhir may consider resting Jasprit Bumrah, opening the door for Arshdeep Singh or even Harshit Rana. But regardless of changes, India start as overwhelming favourites, with Oman requiring a special performance to cause an upset.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (WK), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Toss Time
The coin toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast
The live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming
The live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
7:10 PM
7:01 PM
India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head records
India vs Oman: Head-to-head in T20Is
- Total matches: 8
- India won: 5
- Oman won: 3
- No result: 0
6:50 PM
India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4
All four berths of Super 4 has been as India and Pakistan have booked their place from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have qualified from Group B.
6:40 PM
India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 between defending champions India and debutants Oman. It’s a dead rubber in the context of the qualification race, as India have already booked their place in the Super 4s while Oman are knocked out. This will be more of a battle for pride, with India aiming to finish the group stage undefeated, while Oman will be desperate to avoid ending their maiden Asia Cup campaign winless. But which team will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:40 PM IST