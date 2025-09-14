India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Toss at 7:30 PM IST amid cricket match boycott calls

The stage is set for the biggest fixture in Asian cricket as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on tonight. The buzz is palpable, and though both teams have played down the hype, the weight of this historic rivalry needs no introduction.

India arrive as favourites, boasting a well-rounded squad and a dominant performance against UAE in their opener. With their spinners – Axar, Kuldeep, and Varun – in sync and the top order firing, they look well-prepared. Pakistan, however, can’t be counted out. Their record in Dubai is encouraging, having won two of their three T20Is against India at this venue. Fresh off a tri-series win and a comfortable outing against Oman, they carry momentum despite concerns over their batting depth.

Shubman Gill is fit after a minor knock, and India's likely XI could feature Samson and Dube in the middle order again. The pitch may aid spinners and slow down as the game progresses, but with dew expected later, chasing remains the preferred option.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket Expect high drama, full stands, and every ball to carry weight far beyond the cricketing context. The rivalry reignites tonight under Dubai’s lights.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.