Live New Update

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Toss at 7:30 PM IST amid cricket match boycott calls

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shubman Gill is fit after a minor knock, and India's likely XI could feature Samson and Dube in the middle order again.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
The stage is set for the biggest fixture in Asian cricket as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on tonight. The buzz is palpable, and though both teams have played down the hype, the weight of this historic rivalry needs no introduction.
 
India arrive as favourites, boasting a well-rounded squad and a dominant performance against UAE in their opener. With their spinners – Axar, Kuldeep, and Varun – in sync and the top order firing, they look well-prepared. Pakistan, however, can’t be counted out. Their record in Dubai is encouraging, having won two of their three T20Is against India at this venue. Fresh off a tri-series win and a comfortable outing against Oman, they carry momentum despite concerns over their batting depth.
 
Shubman Gill is fit after a minor knock, and India's likely XI could feature Samson and Dube in the middle order again. The pitch may aid spinners and slow down as the game progresses, but with dew expected later, chasing remains the preferred option.
 
Expect high drama, full stands, and every ball to carry weight far beyond the cricketing context. The rivalry reignites tonight under Dubai’s lights. 
 
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11
 
India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
 
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
 

7:17 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Dubai as the anticipation builds up among the fans.

6:58 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: The toss dilemna!

Ideally, the team that wins the toss would prefer to bowl first given the conditions. However, dew hasn’t been a major factor so far in the tournament, raising the question, is it really worth the gamble in such a high-stakes clash? Probably not. Whether batting or bowling first, India are expected to deliver a solid performance. The bigger concern is whether Pakistan have the composure and skill to handle the pressure of a chase. Recent form suggests otherwise, as they faltered while chasing against Afghanistan in the Tri-series match held in Sharjah.

6:49 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: How could India line-up?

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

6:42 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Boycott calls from families affected in Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir earlier this year, many fans are questioning whether India should be playing against Pakistan. Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of Shubham Dwivedi who was killed in the attack, has made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging them not to watch the India vs Pakistan match.
 
Speaking to news agency ANI, she criticized the BCCI for agreeing to the fixture. “The BCCI should have refused to play Pakistan. It feels like they are indifferent to the pain of the 26 affected families,” she said. “Cricketers are often seen as nationalists, but apart from a few, no one has come forward to say we should boycott the game. The BCCI isn't forcing them, players can take a stand, but they aren’t.”
 
She also questioned the intentions of sponsors and broadcasters, asking if their sense of patriotism ends with the 26 families. “What will the match revenue be used for? Pakistan will only use it to fund terrorism. By supporting this match, you are strengthening a country that harms us. I urge everyone to boycott the match—don’t attend it, and don’t watch it on TV.”

6:33 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: India team news!

Shubman Gill has recovered from a minor injury and is available for selection. India’s probable playing XI is expected to include Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube in the middle order once again. The pitch is likely to assist spinners and become slower as the match goes on, but with dew anticipated in the later stages, teams are still expected to prefer chasing.

6:19 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: H2H stats!

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 Internationals, with India holding a clear upper hand in their head-to-head record. Out of these encounters, India have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, showcasing consistent dominance in the format. Pakistan, on the other hand, have managed to win just 3 matches. Notably, there have been no matches ending without a result between the two sides in T20Is. This rivalry, one of the most intense in world cricket, has largely favored India when it comes to the shortest format, underlining their strong performance in high-pressure games against their arch-rivals.

6:02 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Ten Doeschate senses the intensity of the clash!

For ten Doeschate, the energy of a packed press room was enough to sense the intensity of the rivalry. But for the players, that intensity will fully hit under the floodlights, the deafening crowd, the immense pressure, and the awareness that in an India-Pakistan clash, every ball carries tension long before it’s actually bowled.

5:52 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Opening wins for both sides!

Pakistan come into the tournament on the back of a tri-series victory, though their path was anything but smooth. They narrowly escaped defeat in several close matches and even relied on a hat-trick in the final to defend a low total.

Their Asia Cup opener against Oman was more comfortable, but concerns about the reliability of their batting remain. India, on the other hand, had a dominant warm-up against UAE, with their top order hitting form and the spin trio performing well. With Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy in the mix, India have a spin arsenal to rival Mohammad Nawaz, who was recently hailed by Hesson as the "best spinner in the world."

5:42 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: India hold the edge, But Pakistan a threat in Dubai!

India currently stand as the more dominant team across formats and conditions, particularly in T20Is where they've embraced an aggressive batting approach. Their willingness to attack from the outset has redefined their recent performances. Pakistan, under the guidance of Mike Hesson, are moving in a similar direction, but a noticeable gap in consistency still exists. However, it’s worth noting that two of Pakistan’s three T20I victories over India have come in Dubai, a venue that has offered them success in the past.

5:34 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Arch-rivals to lock horns in Dubai!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai. Both teams would be looking forward to the much awaited clash of the tournament and the winner gets the bragging right for the rest of the tournament too. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

