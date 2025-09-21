India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Arch rivals meet again; Toss at 7:30 PM IST

After a series of off-field controversies and heightened tensions, India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium tonight. The cricketing giants meet just days after their previous face-off, which saw India comfortably defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in a dominant all-round performance.

That match ended with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the win with a massive six. However, the focus quickly shifted to the post-match drama as Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube exited the field without engaging in the customary handshakes, further stoking the already simmering tension between the two sides.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming While the on-field rivalry has seen one-sided outcomes in recent times, off-field narratives continue to capture attention and fan fervour. India come into the match with strong momentum after a clinical win over Oman just two days ago, but with emotions still raw and pride on the line, fans can expect another heated chapter in what is arguably cricket’s most passionate rivalry, both on and off the pitch.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.