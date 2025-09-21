Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Arch rivals meet again; Toss at 7:30 PM IST

While the on-field rivalry has seen one-sided outcomes in recent times, off-field narratives continue to capture attention and fan fervour.

Image Shashwat Nishant New delhi
After a series of off-field controversies and heightened tensions, India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium tonight. The cricketing giants meet just days after their previous face-off, which saw India comfortably defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in a dominant all-round performance.
 
That match ended with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the win with a massive six. However, the focus quickly shifted to the post-match drama as Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube exited the field without engaging in the customary handshakes, further stoking the already simmering tension between the two sides.
 
While the on-field rivalry has seen one-sided outcomes in recent times, off-field narratives continue to capture attention and fan fervour. India come into the match with strong momentum after a clinical win over Oman just two days ago, but with emotions still raw and pride on the line, fans can expect another heated chapter in what is arguably cricket’s most passionate rivalry, both on and off the pitch. 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
 
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
6:20 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Changes in India playing 11 expected

Having tested all batters and part-time bowlers in the match against Oman, India are now likely to revert to their strongest lineup.
 
Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy are expected to return to the playing 11
6:10 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan's inconsistency in focus!

Pakistan's current squad doesn’t quite match the technical prowess of their golden generation. Opener Saim Ayub has lacked consistency, and several of their batters have found it difficult to handle India’s spinners effectively.
 
While Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman continue to pose genuine threats, much of the lineup has underdelivered, opening the door for India to capitalise—particularly through their dominant top order and spin-focused bowling unit.
 
Although Pakistan’s unpredictability keeps them in the contest, the lack of reliable depth in their batting could be a critical factor that allows India to seize control in this crucial Super Four showdown.
6:00 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Team news!

All-rounder Axar Patel, who suffered a minor head injury while fielding against Oman, has been cleared by fielding coach T Dilip and is available for selection. However, the medical team continues to monitor him as a precaution.
 
Captain Suryakumar Yadav has also conducted performance reviews, with concerns raised over the recent form of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom struggled in earlier matches.
 
The final playing XI is yet to be decided, but Team India is likely to make strategic tweaks. Players like Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag remain in contention as possible replacements, depending on pitch conditions and match-day readiness.
 
India are expected to field a balanced, in-form lineup for what promises to be a crucial and emotionally charged fixture against their arch-rivals.
5:55 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Tensions off the field!

India vs Pakistan encounters are always intense, but this time, the tension goes beyond the cricket field.

In their previous meeting last Sunday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his team chose not to participate in the customary post-match handshakes, triggering widespread debate online and within the cricketing community.

As the Super Four rematch approaches, India is likely to stick to that stance, opting out of handshakes once again.

For Pakistan and their supporters, the clash now carries the weight of a “Grudge Match,” adding a psychological edge to an already high-stakes and challenging encounter.

5:47 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Arch-rivals set to lock horns again!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Both sides meet for the 2nd time in the competition amid controversies and boycott calls. Can PAK get their redemption or will the Men in Blue shine again? Actione begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

