ODI World Cup: India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup to undergo fitness test

India's 18-member squad for the Asia Cup will undergo extensive fitness and medical tests when Men In Blue will be in Alur for a camp ahead of the continental event.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India cricket team

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  doesn't want to leave a stone unturned ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup will undergo extensive fitness and medical tests when Men In Blue will be in Alur for a camp ahead of the continental event. 

Though most of fitness and medical tests are routine in nature and are conducted by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or BCCI's medical team from time to time, it assumes greater significance ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in October-November.

According to a PTI report, the routine fitness tests along with mandatory blood tests will be conducted for those players who didn't participate in Ireland T20I series.

"Among the parameters that will be checked include lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone," the report further stated.

There are times when Dexa tests are also conducted. It is a type of scan to check the bone density.

"There is nothing new in what all are being done in between the series when players go through a break. They have individual diet charts as per their body type requirement and also customized training module," PTI reported quoting a source, who has also worked at NCA.
 
Asia Cup 2023 group stage schedule, match timings and venues
Matches Date Venue Timings (IST)* Result
Pakistan vs Nepal
August 30 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan 3:00 PM TBD
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
August 31 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD
India vs Pakistan
September 2 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD Bangladesh vs Afghanistan September 3 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00 PM TBD
 
India vs Nepal
September 4 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka September 5 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00 PM TBD
 

(With PTI inputs)

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliJasprit BumrahAsia CupICC ODI World Cup 2023India cricket team

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

