Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Do-or-die for both sides; Toss at 7:30 PM

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh head into tonight’s crucial Super 4 clash in Dubai with their tournament hopes hanging by a thread. Having beaten Sri Lanka and fallen short against India, this encounter has become a virtual knockout for both sides.

Pakistan appear to be in a relatively stable position when it comes to team selection. While their batting concerns remain, the convincing win over Sri Lanka gave them clarity about their playing XI. Hussain Talat continues to hold his spot, despite competition from bench options like Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

In contrast, Bangladesh are still searching for the right combination. After multiple changes against India, including the forced absence of Litton Das due to injury, they face Pakistan on the second consecutive day. Their bowling unit showed promise, restricting India to just 96 runs in the final 14 overs, and Saif Hassan stood out with another fifty. However, the rest of the batting lineup couldn’t provide support in the chase.

With seasoned campaigners like Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan left out of the previous match, all eyes will be on whether Bangladesh revert to experience in this must-win fixture.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I The stakes are high, whichever side wins tonight will earn a chance to challenge India once more in the final. Neither team will want to let that opportunity slip away.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Probable Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat/Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmad

Bangladesh playing 11: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.