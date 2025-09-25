Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Bangladesh to bowl first; Taskin returns
After multiple changes against India, including the forced absence of Litton Das due to injury, Bangladesh face Pakistan on the second consecutive day.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh head into tonight’s crucial Super 4 clash in Dubai with their tournament hopes hanging by a thread. BAN skipper Jaker Ali has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night Having beaten Sri Lanka and fallen short against India, this encounter has become a virtual knockout for both sides.
Pakistan appear to be in a relatively stable position when it comes to team selection. While their batting concerns remain, the convincing win over Sri Lanka gave them clarity about their playing XI. Hussain Talat continues to hold his spot, despite competition from bench options like Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.
In contrast, Bangladesh are still searching for the right combination. After multiple changes against India, including the forced absence of Litton Das due to injury, they face Pakistan on the second consecutive day. Their bowling unit showed promise, restricting India to just 96 runs in the final 14 overs, and Saif Hassan stood out with another fifty. However, the rest of the batting lineup couldn’t provide support in the chase.
With seasoned campaigners like Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan left out of the previous match, all eyes will be on whether Bangladesh revert to experience in this must-win fixture.
The stakes are high, whichever side wins tonight will earn a chance to challenge India once more in the final. Neither team will want to let that opportunity slip away.
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Probable Playing 11
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat/Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmad
Bangladesh playing 11: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
7:38 PM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Playing 11 for both sides!
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Bangladesh playing 11: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
7:31 PM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Jaker Ali wins the toss!
Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.
7:16 PM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss now as the anticipation builds up on a night where the winner takes all.
7:08 PM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Bangla Tigers expecting changes!
Bangladesh are yet to settle on their ideal playing combination. They made several changes for the clash against India, including the injury-enforced omission of Litton Das, and now face Pakistan on back-to-back days. While their bowlers impressed by limiting India to just 96 runs in the last 14 overs, and Saif Hassan shone with another half-century, the rest of the batting order failed to step up during the chase.
6:57 PM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan optimistic about their chances!
Pakistan seem to have a settled lineup in terms of team selection. Although batting remains a concern, their solid victory against Sri Lanka has helped solidify their preferred playing XI. Hussain Talat retains his place in the side, even with players like Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah waiting in the wings.
6:47 PM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Virtual semis clash in Dubai!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dubai. The winner gets a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. A lot at stake as the action begins at 8 PM IST.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:45 PM IST