Asia Cup today's match: IND vs SL Playing 11 live Colombo weather updates

India will be on the field for the third consecutive day as the Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super4 encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R PremadasaStadium in Colombo, today. Both Sri Lanka and India are unlikely to tinker with their Playing 11 today. But the Indian team management might rest Ishan Kishan for today's match vs Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer could replace the Jharkhand batter in India's Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka. Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 India Probable Playing 11 Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan/Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11 Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka - Colombo weather forecast todat According to AccuWeather.com, there are chances of rainfall at 2 PM and 3 PM IST today, which might delay the toss. However, BBC weather forecast predicts only 20-30 per cent of rainfall after 2 PM IST. Check Colombo's hourly forecast by Accuweather and BBC here India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head The two teams have played against each other in 165 ODIs with the team from Sri Lanka winning 57 of them and 96 matches going to India. 11 matches have ended in no result while there has been one tied match between the to teams as well. Total matches played: 165 India won: 96 Sri Lanka won: 57 No result: 11 Tied- 01 Squads India squad for Asia Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2023 Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha Asia Cup 2023, Super4 Match: India vs Sri Lanka live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match? India will lock horns with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, India on September 12, 2023 When will the India vs Sri Lanka live toss take place in Colombo as per Indian Standard Time (IST)? The IND vs SL live toss in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 12, 2023. What is the match timing of the India vs Sri Lanka match according to Indian Standard Time? The India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 12, 2023. Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match? Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. IND vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match with Hindi commentary. How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 in India for free? Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only). Read More