Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup today's match: IND vs SL Playing 11 live Colombo weather updates
LiveNew Update

Asia Cup today's match: IND vs SL Playing 11 live Colombo weather updates

Even after being on the field for three days, India will be relatively fresh as their bowlers and fielders didn't really have to sweat it out against Pakistan. They will look to continue the momentum

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Sri Lanka. Photo: X

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India will be on the field for the third consecutive day as the Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super4 encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R PremadasaStadium in Colombo, today. Both Sri Lanka and India are unlikely to tinker with their Playing 11 today. But the Indian team management might rest Ishan Kishan for today's match vs Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer could replace the Jharkhand batter in India's Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka. 
Read More

Key Events

11:57 AM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 live updates: Kohli's first in 15 years

11:41 AM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather live updates

11:20 AM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 live updates

10:47 AM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather live updates

10:44 AM Sep 23

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 live updates

11:57 AM

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 live updates: Kohli's first in 15 years

After winning the Player of the Match award for his 94-ball 122 knock, India's batting talisman Virat Kohli stated that he is prepared to return to the pitch on Tuesday and added that playing Test cricket will aid his recovery and enable him to play for a third straight day.
 
Just like several of Kohli's previous knocks, this outstanding century against one of his favourite opponents Pakistan came with its share of remarkable records.
 
Kohli went from 50 off 55 balls to an unbeaten 122 in 94 balls, smashing 72 runs off his last 39 balls to lift India to a tall total in the rain-interrupted Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan. Batting alongside KL Rahul, Kohli was in top form as the duo dominated Pakistan's bowling attack.
 
"I was pushing for those runs and happy for it, but I was thinking I need to play at 3 pm tomorrow," Virat Kohli said in a post-match presentation.
 
"It is the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery," he added.
Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

11:41 AM

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather live updates

Clouds are hovering over R Premadasa Stadium since morning. But it hasn't rained still. Lets hope it stays away.


11:20 AM

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 live updates

Will India make changes in their Playing 11?

India are set to be in action for third consecutive day. With Shreyas Iyer missing the Pakistan game due to back spasm, it is likely that he might get a chance in India's Playing 11 today given World Cup is on the horizon. 

If India opted to go with Iyer then Ishan Kishan could pave way for Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in India's Playing 11.
India batter Shreyas Iyer (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
 

10:47 AM

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather live updates

Sun is shining brightly in Colombo in the morning. There are chances of rainfall later in the day. Lets hope it remain bright and shining today.


10:44 AM

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match. As teams are gearing for today's match, we will bring live updates on Colombo weather and playing 11 choices by the team ahead of the clash.
India vs Sri Lanka. Photo: X

Topics :Asia CupIndia vs Sri LankaIndia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Razorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils