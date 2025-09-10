Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Was reacting to what the batters would do next: Kuldeep Yadav on 4-fer

Was reacting to what the batters would do next: Kuldeep Yadav on 4-fer

Kuldeep, who warmed the bench for all five Tests in England, finally got some game time and also looked fitter than ever.

IND vs UAE
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav said understanding the mindset of opposition batters reaped rich dividends for him in the opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday  Kuldeep, who warmed the bench for all five Tests in England, finally got some game time and also looked fitter than ever.

"Thanks to Adrian (Le Roux) the trainer. Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, everything is going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do.

"Even today as well, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball," said Kuldeep, who returned with match-winning figures of 4 for 7 from 2.1 overs.

Kuldeep's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener here on Wednesday.

India captain Suryaukmar Yadav said it was a clinical performance from the side.

"Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got," he said. 

"Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role. Here it is very hot right now and Kuldeep did well, got good support from Hardik, Dube and Bumrah,"  The skipper was also lauded young Abhishek Sharma for his exploits upfront.

"He (Abhishek) is currently the World number one batter for a reason, he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50, unbelievable from him. Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan," Yadav said.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem said losing wickets in a cluster cost them the game.

"We started well as a batting team, we lose wickets in a cluster which cost us the game. They are a brilliant team and they are bowling very well. They are executing their plans for every batter, that's why they are the No.1 team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

