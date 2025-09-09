Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: Where to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match

The 2025 Asia Cup T20 is underway with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the Group B opening fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on tonight. Afghanistan, who are coming fresh off a brilliant outing in the T20 tri-series against Pakistan and UAE, will be the favourites to win the match despite the heartbreaking loss in the final.

On the other hand, Hong Kong, who are set to feature in their fifth Asia Cup, will fancy their chances of a win after qualifying for the tournament by beating Nepal in the qualifiers. Before the Asia Cup opener, both teams have faced each other five times in T20Is, out of which Afghanistan have won three times, while Hong Kong have emerged victorious on two occasions. This means the two sides are not unfamiliar with each other at all and are expected to produce a high-quality match in the Asia Cup 2025 opening fixture.

AFG skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Hong Kong on the night Both skippers after the toss: Rashid Khan: We would like to bat first. It looks like a good wicket to put runs on the board, good total on the board will help the bowlers. In T20 it does not matter if you win the toss or not, but you have to give yourself the best opportunity to pick wickets in the middle period. It is already behind us, we are well focussed on the game today, even if we had won the final we would have focussed on the game today and how to win. Just one change - Gulbadin is back. Yasim Murtaza: We wanted to bowl first. I am happy to bowl. We worked hard to get here. We played good cricket in the qualifiers. As a captain I am looking forward to see how Kalhan Challu will do on the big stage. Check AFG vs HKC lIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here

But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong broadcast details Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely) United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming) United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong head-to-head record in T20Is

What time will the toss take place for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.