India vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Surya and co. begin campaign; Toss at 7:30 PM IST

India will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a crucial opener against hosts United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match marks a vital start for India as they gear up for the high-stakes showdown against Pakistan on September 14.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE playing 11, live match time and streaming With head coach Gautam Gambhir placing a strong emphasis on multi-skilled players, India’s strategy is centered around the depth offered by its all-rounders. Gambhir has reiterated the need for batting resilience deep into the order, which means all-rounders will be key to both the balance and flexibility of the playing XI.

One major selection dilemma remains, should India go in with a third spinner to exploit UAE’s spin-friendly conditions or add an extra fast bowler to bolster the pace attack? The decision could significantly shape India’s approach in their tournament opener.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Top five Pakistani players who will be under the spotlight Shubman Gill’s return to the squad is likely to edge out Sanju Samson, who, despite an impressive 2024, may not fit into the current team combination. Gill is expected to open with Abhishek Sharma, while in-form Tilak Varma could slot in at No. 3. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will likely anchor the middle order, providing a solid foundation for the all-rounders to finish strong.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE probable playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Jawadullah/Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.