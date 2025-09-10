What is the lowest T20I score against India? Check full list here

The Indian cricket team have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE in style as they bundled the hosts out for just 57 after inviting them to bat first in the second match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is now the lowest score made by a team against India in T20Is. Before this, New Zealand’s 66 all out at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, back in 2023 was the lowest total made by a team against the Men in Blue.

Ireland’s 70 all out in 2018 is at number three spot now, while England’s 80 all out in 2012 has slipped down to the number four spot.

India delivered a ruthless bowling display to bundle out the United Arab Emirates for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs during their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage encounter. UAE began positively through opener Alishan Sharafu, who struck a brisk 22 off 16 balls, but once he fell, the innings unraveled dramatically.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the early breakthrough with a trademark yorker that ended Sharafu’s stay. From there, India’s spin trio seized full control. Kuldeep Yadav was outstanding, weaving a web of deception to finish with 3 for 7 in three overs. Varun Chakaravarthy added pressure with a tight spell and a wicket, while Axar Patel chipped in with 1 for 13 in three overs.

The most decisive blow came from Shivam Dube, whose golden-arm spell yielded 3 wickets for just 4 runs. He even had a hand in a run-out attempt, later withdrawn in a gesture of sportsmanship.

From a reasonably placed 47 for 2, UAE imploded to 57 all out, losing their final eight wickets for just 10 runs. Rash strokes and the inability to read India’s spinners proved fatal for their batting effort.