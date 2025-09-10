Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / What is the lowest T20I score against India? Check full list here

What is the lowest T20I score against India? Check full list here

Before today, New Zealand's 66 all out at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, back in 2023, was the lowest total made by a team against the Men in Blue.

The Indian cricket team have started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE in style as they bundled the hosts out for just 57 after inviting them to bat first in the second match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is now the lowest score made by a team against India in T20Is. Before this, New Zealand’s 66 all out at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, back in 2023 was the lowest total made by a team against the Men in Blue.
 
Ireland’s 70 all out in 2018 is at number three spot now, while England’s 80 all out in 2012 has slipped down to the number four spot. 
 
Full list of lowest T20I totals against India
 
Score Opposition Venue Date
57 UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium 10 Sep 2025
66 New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1 Feb 2023
70 Ireland Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin 29 Jun 2018
80 England R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (SL) 23 Sep 2012
81/9 UAE Sher-e-Bangla Nat’l Stadium, Mirpur 3 Mar 2016
82 Sri Lanka ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 14 Feb 2016
 

India’s Spinners Spark UAE Collapse to 57 All Out

India delivered a ruthless bowling display to bundle out the United Arab Emirates for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs during their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage encounter. UAE began positively through opener Alishan Sharafu, who struck a brisk 22 off 16 balls, but once he fell, the innings unraveled dramatically.
 
Jasprit Bumrah provided the early breakthrough with a trademark yorker that ended Sharafu’s stay. From there, India’s spin trio seized full control. Kuldeep Yadav was outstanding, weaving a web of deception to finish with 3 for 7 in three overs. Varun Chakaravarthy added pressure with a tight spell and a wicket, while Axar Patel chipped in with 1 for 13 in three overs.
 
The most decisive blow came from Shivam Dube, whose golden-arm spell yielded 3 wickets for just 4 runs. He even had a hand in a run-out attempt, later withdrawn in a gesture of sportsmanship.
 
From a reasonably placed 47 for 2, UAE imploded to 57 all out, losing their final eight wickets for just 10 runs. Rash strokes and the inability to read India’s spinners proved fatal for their batting effort.
 
With only a modest target to chase, India are now well positioned to not only secure a comfortable win but also strengthen their net run rate—underlining a clinical performance from the men in blue.
 

