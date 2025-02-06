Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AUS lose another player in Champions Trophy as Stoinis announces retirement

Stoinis was part of Australia's squad that won the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India

Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey
Marcus Stoinis. Photo: Sportzpics
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
In a shocking turn of events on Thursday morning, Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was listed in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 later this month in Pakistan, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals with immediate effect.
 
Stoinis played 71 ODI matches for Australia in his 9-year-long career, scoring 1,495 runs and taking 48 wickets. His retirement will be a huge blow for Australia ahead of the Champions Trophy, as they have already lost Mitchell Marsh due to injury and skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood remain doubtful about their participation.
 
Marcus Stoinis’s ODI career in numbers: 
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100s 50s 0s wkts
2015-2024 71 64 8 1495 146* 26.69 93.96 1 6 5 48
 
Stoinis on his surprise call 
Reflecting on his ODI career, Stoinis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Australia. He said that while stepping away was not an easy decision, he felt it was the right time to transition into the next phase of his cricketing journey. The all-rounder mentioned his strong relationship with Australian men’s team Coach Andrew McDonald and praised the support he had received.

Coach McDonald’s tribute 
Australian Coach Andrew McDonald, who is currently with the Australian Test team in Sri Lanka ahead of their tour to Pakistan, praised Stoinis for his contribution to the ODI setup over the past decade. He said Stoinis’s leadership qualities and his immense popularity within the squad would be unmatched.
 
He also said that Stoinis deserved all the congratulations he can for his contribution to the country in ODI cricket. 
 
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

