Can Afghanistan defend 326 vs ENG? Check successful run chases in Lahore

The batting-friendly pitch of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is witnessing yet another run fest on Thursday, as Afghanistan, batting first with the help of a 177-run innings from Ibrahim Zadran, put up a huge total of 325 for 7 on the board and set a 326-run target for England to avoid getting knocked out of the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Check live score updates of AFG vs ENG match from Lahore The English side has already lost two wickets in the chase and currently need 257 runs from 39 overs to win the match. If they chase down the target set by Afghanistan, it will be the third-highest successful run chase at this venue, after Australia and Pakistan.

Check out the complete list of the highest successful targets chased down at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in ODI cricket:

Team Score Overs RPO Opposition Ground Start Date Australia 356/5 47.3 7.49 v England Lahore 22-Feb-25 Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 v Australia Lahore 31-Mar-22 Australia 316/4 48.5 6.47 v Pakistan Lahore 10-Nov-98 New Zealand 308/4 48.4 6.32 v South Africa Lahore 10-Feb-25 South Africa 297/5 48.1 6.16 v West Indies Lahore 03-Nov-97 Pakistan 297/4 48.5 6.08 v Sri Lanka Lahore 14-Oct-04 India 294/5 45 6.53 v Pakistan Lahore 21-Mar-04 Pakistan 292/7 48 6.08 v New Zealand Lahore 29-Nov-03 India 292/5 47.4 6.12 v Pakistan Lahore 13-Feb-06 Sri Lanka 281/2 40 7.02 v Pakistan Lahore 05-Nov-97 Pakistan 269/4 47.2 5.68 v Zimbabwe Lahore 29-May-15 Sri Lanka 245/3 46.2 5.28 v Australia Lahore 17-Mar-96 Sri Lanka 240/3 39.4 6.05 v West Indies Lahore 01-Nov-97 Pakistan 231/5 36.3 6.32 v Sri Lanka Lahore 25-Oct-85 Pakistan 231/3 44 5.25 v England Lahore 12-Dec-05 Pakistan 229/7 45 5.08 v Australia Lahore 14-Oct-88 Sri Lanka 227/4 33 6.87 v Pakistan Lahore 29-Mar-82 U.A.E. 220/3 44.2 4.96 v Netherlands Lahore 01-Mar-96 Pakistan 219/1 26.2 8.31 v India Lahore 02-Oct-97 Pakistan 219/2 40.4 5.38 v West Indies Lahore 04-Nov-97 Pakistan 217/9 50 4.34 v West Indies Lahore 16-Oct-87 Pakistan 214/2 44.2 4.82 v England Lahore 27-Oct-00 Pakistan 214/1 37.5 5.65 v Australia Lahore 02-Apr-22 South Africa 210/6 40.4 5.16 v Sri Lanka Lahore 08-Nov-97 Pakistan 196/1 28.4 6.83 v Zimbabwe Lahore 01-Nov-96 Pakistan 194/3 39.3 4.91 v Bangladesh Lahore 06-Sep-23 India 193/4 27 7.14 v Pakistan Lahore 31-Dec-82 Pakistan 192/3 33.4 5.7 v West Indies Lahore 10-Dec-06 Pakistan 187/4 38.4 4.83 v England Lahore 09-Mar-84 Pakistan 177/5 37.1 4.76 v West Indies Lahore 11-Nov-90 Pakistan 175/4 38.3 4.54 v West Indies Lahore 29-Nov-85 England 167/8 44.3 3.75 v Pakistan Lahore 18-Nov-87 Pakistan 151/2 30.4 4.92 v Netherlands Lahore 26-Feb-96

ENG vs AFG: 1st innings summary

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran scripted history with a sensational 177 off 146 balls, the highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history, surpassing Ben Duckett's 165. His record-breaking innings powered Afghanistan to 325 for 7 in their Group B clash against England in Lahore on Wednesday.

Zadran became the first Afghan player to score a century in the Champions Trophy and the first Afghan batter to score a century in any ICC event, marking a historic milestone for his country.

Winning the toss, Afghanistan suffered early setbacks as Jofra Archer dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6), followed by Sediqullah Atal (4) and Rahmat Shah (4), leaving them at 37 for 3. Zadran then built a crucial 103-run stand with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40 off 67). After Shahidi’s dismissal, he added 72 runs with Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31) and a 111-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi (40), taking Afghanistan past 300.

Zadran’s knock, featuring 12 fours and 6 sixes, ended on the first ball of the final over, dismissed by Liam Livingstone. Archer (3 for 64) was England’s standout bowler, while Livingstone (2 for 28 in 5 overs) and Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid (1 wicket each) provided support.