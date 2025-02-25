BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025

Indian players may have to balance multiple roles during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as the two-month period isn't expected to be entirely dedicated to white-ball cricket. This is due to the five-match Test series against England scheduled in June-July, right after the IPL.

To keep players engaged with red-ball cricket during the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working on a plan according to Cricbuzz reports. This could involve red-ball practice sessions or other customized activities for specific players. The aim is to address India's recent struggles in Test cricket, particularly after IPL seasons. The IPL will run from March 22 to May 25, with the Test series starting on June 20. Details not disclosed by BCCI yet

Details of the plan are still under wraps, though initial discussions have already occurred between the Indian team management and BCCI officials in Dubai, where the team is participating in the Champions Trophy. These talks began after India’s match against Pakistan on Sunday and will continue after the tournament ends on March 9. The IPL follows soon after, leaving less than two weeks between the two events.

Typically, the BCCI allows players to focus solely on their IPL teams during the tournament, but recent trends have prompted them to rethink this approach. India has faced multiple losses in Test series in England following the IPL, with notable defeats in 2011 (4-0), 2014 (3-1), and 2018 (4-1). The last series, however, was drawn 2-2 after the final Test was delayed by COVID-19.

Despite a few recent setbacks, including a 3-0 loss to New Zealand and a 3-1 defeat in Australia, the BCCI is taking the issue seriously. Preparations for the upcoming Test series are already in motion, ensuring that players are fully prepared for the challenges ahead.