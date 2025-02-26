Teen, his parents held for 'anti-national slogans' during India-Pak match

A teenage boy in Malvan, a town in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, was detained for shouting anti-India slogans during the India-Pakistan cricket match last Sunday. His parents were also arrested, and their scrap shop was demolished by the local authorities, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to police, around 9:30 pm, while the match was still ongoing, a man walking by the family’s home claimed he heard the boy yelling those slogans. The man and some neighbours got into an argument with the family, which turned into a fight.

After this, the police were called, and based on a complaint from a nearby resident, they filed a case. Since the boy is underage, he was sent to a special home for minors, while his parents were arrested that same day and later sent to jail by a court. They face charges related to stirring up trouble between groups, harming national unity, and acting together with others to cause problems.

Nilesh Rane vows to oust family

The next day, Monday (February 24), some people in the town held a motorcycle rally to protest against the family and demand more action. The family originally came from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Malvan for 15 years. The police said the local council later knocked down the family’s scrap shop because it didn’t have the right permits, and during this, a vehicle they owned got damaged too.

Nilesh Rane, a local politician from the Shiv Sena party, led by Eknath Shinde , and the son of a former central government minister, Narayan Rane, wrote on X that the scrap dealer had said things against India. He promised to make sure the family would eventually be forced to leave the district and said their scrap business had already been ruined. He also shared pictures of the shop being destroyed and thanked the local council and police for acting quickly.

The Sindhudurg District Collector hasn't issued a statement on the matter yet.