Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

The Champions Trophy 2025 progresses with a crucial match between Afghanistan and Australia in the 10th game of the tournament, set for Friday, February 28, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This encounter holds significant importance for both teams as they battle for a spot in the knockout stages.

Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming Both sides are eager for a win, with Afghanistan coming off an impressive victory against England and riding a wave of confidence. Australia, following a strong performance against England and an abandoned match against South Africa, will aim for another solid showing to secure their place in the semifinals.

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report:

Lahore’s battle-tested pitch awaits another epic clash The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a stage for cricketing thrillers, where fortunes swing and records tumble. Since 2022, the venue has witnessed 10 ODIs, with chasing teams triumphing in half of them, proving that no total is truly safe under the floodlights. The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known for favoring batters, which could lead to a high-scoring game. Winning the toss and opting to bat first might be a strategic move, as the surface typically provides good conditions for batting. However, if the dew arrives in the evening, then batting becomes more easy as the ball doesn't swing or spin.

The numbers tell a story of high-scoring drama—an average first-innings score of 300, setting the stage for breathtaking battles between bat and ball. This very ground saw Australia dismantle England’s imposing 351, making a daunting chase look effortless. On the other hand, Afghanistan showcased nerves of steel, defending 325 in a heart-stopping finale, proving that resilience can outshine brute force.

Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015 Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009 Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997 Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka — Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings — — Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches — — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs

Average first innings score 253

Matches won after batting first 35

33 Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here Matches won by chasing team33