Champions Trophy 2025: AFG vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

As the battle for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals intensifies, Afghanistan and Australia are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown, with the winner advancing to the final four.

ALSO READ: AFG vs AUS preview: Aussies, Afghans fight for a spot in semifinals Their recent meetings in ICC events have been thrilling, further heightening the anticipation for this clash. At the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, a memorable performance from Glenn Maxwell saw Australia secure victory. However, Afghanistan made a strong comeback in last year's Men's T20 World Cup, edging out the Aussies in another thrilling contest.

Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Afghanistan vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 3

Afghanistan wins: 0

Australia wins: 3

No results: 0

Tied: 0

Squads of both teams

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs Australia playing 11, AFG vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the Afghanistan vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

AFG vs AUS match in the Champions Trophy will take place on February 28, 2025.

What is the venue of the AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

At what time will the Afghanistan vs Australia live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

AFG vs AUS live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the Afghanistan vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the AFG vs AUS match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Australia match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the AFG vs AUS match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will telecast it with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Australia match?

JioHotstar will live stream the AFG vs AUS match during the Champions Trophy 2025.