AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain likely to delay toss in Rawalpindi

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS vs SA is expected to be affected by rain. There are 62 per cent chance of rainfall in the afternoon while 71 per cent in the evening.

Shashwat NishantAnish Kumar New Delhi
Australia vs South Africa live score updates

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
In Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will lock horns with South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today. While the semifinalists of Group A have been confirmed, the qualified teams from Group B are still wide open. 
 
A high-scoring humdinger is expected to enthrall the fans today given Rawalpindi wicket has been batting friendly. However, the Australia vs South Africa is expected to be affected by rain. There are 62 per cent chance of rainfall in the afternoon while 71 per cent in the evening.
 

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Playing 11

 
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
   
Australia Playing 11 (probables): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
 
AUS vs SA LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Australia's Steve Smith will take place at 2 PM IST. 
 

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Live telecast in Australia

 
The AUS vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in Australia.
 

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in Australia

 
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in Australia.
 
Stay tuned for South Africa vs Australia live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...

1:49 PM

Australia vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Rawalpindi weather forecast

It is raining at the moment in Rawalpindi. And the toss, which is scheduled at 2 PM IST, is likely to be delayed as the pitch and square have been covered.

1:43 PM

Australia vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction

Australia probable XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England probable XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

1:36 PM

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025

  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Michael Bracewell 2 20 120 5 12.8 64 1 -
2 William ORourke 2 19 114 5 19 95 - -
3 Mohammed Shami 2 18 108 5 19.2 96 - 1
4 Harshit Rana 2 15.2 92 4 15.25 61 - -
5 Kagiso Rabada 1 8.3 51 3 12 36 - -
6 Kuldeep Yadav 2 19 114 3 27.67 83 - -
7 Axar Patel 2 19 114 3 30.67 92 - -
8 Rishad Hossain 2 19.1 115 3 32 96 - -
9 Matt Henry 2 16.2 98 3 27.33 82 - -
10 Mitchell Santner 2 20 120 3 36.67 110 - -

1:23 PM

Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Tom Latham 2 2 173 173 96.11 13 3
2 Ben Duckett 1 1 165 165 115.38 17 3
3 Shubman Gill 2 2 147 147 81.22 16 2
4 Virat Kohli 2 2 122 122 81.88 8 -
5 Josh Inglis 1 1 120 - 139.53 8 6
6 Jaker Ali 2 2 113 56.5 66.86 7 1
7 Rachin Ravindra 1 1 112 112 106.67 12 1
8 Towhid Hridoy 2 2 107 53.5 75.35 6 2
9 Will Young 2 2 107 53.5 89.92 12 1
10 Khushdil Shah 2 2 107 53.5 121.59 10 3

1:04 PM

Australia vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Proteas team news for today's match

Ryan Rickleton in the South African dressing room would be beaming with confidence after an attacking hundred against Afghanistan. Number three, four, five striking half-centuries augurs well for the Temba Bavuma-led side.
 
Heinrich Klaasen missed out on the last game due to injury and his participation in Tuesday's game is not certain.
 
South Africa's pace attack is certainly stronger than their opponents with Kagiso Rabada leading the charge.
 
With first choice players not available, South Africa did not have the best of build ups for Champions Trophy but are backing themselves to go all the way.
 
"I think as a group we might not have had the best results coming into this tournament, but quietly I think everyone's quite confident. We do have incredibly good players in this team, not just in the team but obviously the whole squad as well," said Rickleton.
 
"There's guys that are maybe a bit young in the side as well that are also looking to make an impact. But I don't think we're too burdened by the hunt to win the whole thing.
 
"Obviously, we're here to do that. But we don't let that restrict us. We have to play our best game, have fun, enjoy each other's company," he added.

12:57 PM

Australia vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Aussies team news

Josh Inglis' confidence must be sky high after playing the innings of his life with runs also coming from the bat of Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell.
 
That leaves out only skipper Steve Smith and opener Travis Head in the batting department and they could score a big one against the Proteas.
 
A better bowling effort would be expected from left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson and Maxwell too was on the expensive side against England. The sixth bowler's role is likely to be shared by Labuschagne and Short.

12:54 PM

Australia vs South Africa PREVIEW

Australia and South Africa, two teams possessing plenty of batting firepower, will look to outmuscle each other and put one foot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.
 
Not many were giving a depleted Australia a chance in the tournament but their record-breaking chase against England in Lahore has once again shown their penchant for rising to the occasion in ICC events.
 
The dew played its part the other night in Lahore and could once again aid the chasing team in Rawalpindi.
 
Australia are bound to miss the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the tournament but at least in the opener, the audacious batting display compensated for their absence.

12:38 PM

Australia squad for today's Champions Trophy match

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha

12:30 PM

South Africa squad for today's cricket match vs Australia

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch
 

12:28 PM

Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: Australia vs South Africa

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

