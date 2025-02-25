AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain likely to delay toss in Rawalpindi

In Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will lock horns with South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today. While the semifinalists of Group A have been confirmed, the qualified teams from Group B are still wide open.

A high-scoring humdinger is expected to enthrall the fans today given Rawalpindi wicket has been batting friendly. However, the Australia vs South Africa is expected to be affected by rain. There are 62 per cent chance of rainfall in the afternoon while 71 per cent in the evening.

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing 11 (probables): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

AUS vs SA LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Australia's Steve Smith will take place at 2 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Live telecast in Australia

The AUS vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in Australia.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in Australia

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in Australia.

