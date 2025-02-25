Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: What happens if AUS vs SA gets washed out in Rawalpindi?

Champions Trophy: What happens if AUS vs SA gets washed out in Rawalpindi?

Despite both teams being tied on points, South Africa will stay at the top of the Group B standings due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.140, compared to Australia's +0.475.

AUS vs SA

AUS vs SA

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia and South Africa are set to face off in a critical Group B clash today in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, the coin toss for the match has been delayed due to rain as was predicted earlier. Should the game be washed out, both teams will earn one point each according to standard ICC rules for abandoned matches. 
 
Impact on the Points Table: 
If the match is abandoned, both South Africa and Australia will move up to 3 points (one win and one no result). Despite both teams being tied on points, South Africa will stay at the top of the Group B standings due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.140, compared to Australia’s +0.475.  Check Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE WEATHER UPDATES here
 
 
Semi-Final Qualification: 

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Rawalpindi weather forecast

Australia vs South Africa: Rawalpindi weather forecast, hourly rain update

Australia vs South Africa live score updates

AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 Playing 11 Prediction

Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs SA playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia vs South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy, AUS vs SA Playing 11: What will be both teams' XI today?

Australia vs South Africa

Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record and key stats in ICC events

South Africa will be in a strong position to secure a semi-final spot if they win their next game. Meanwhile, Australia will still be in the running, though they may need to win their final group-stage match to confirm their qualification.
 
Both England and Afghanistan, who currently have 0 points, will be given a slight chance to qualify if they win their remaining matches.  
If both Australia and South Africa end up with 3 points each after the group stage, their qualification could hinge on the results of England and Afghanistan’s remaining fixtures.
 
Scenarios for England and Afghanistan: 
England (0 points) has two matches left. If they win both against Afghanistan and South Africa, they could reach 4 points, which might push South Africa out of the semi-finals. 
Afghanistan (0 points) also has two games remaining. If they win both against England and Australia, they too could reach 4 points, potentially knocking Australia out of contention.
 
While a washed-out match doesn’t automatically eliminate Australia or South Africa, it would make their remaining group matches critical. If either England or Afghanistan wins both of their remaining games, one of today’s teams could miss out on a semi-final spot.
 

More From This Section

Champions Trophy 2025: Rawalpindi weather forecast

Australia vs South Africa: Rawalpindi weather forecast, hourly rain update

Mitchell Santner

BAN vs NZ: The way we pulled things back with ball was amazing - Santner

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli can become highest run-getter in ODI cricket: Ponting

AUS vs SA pitch report

Champions Trophy AUS vs SA: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi Stadium

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar slams Pakistan cricket team after loss against India in Dubai

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekyccag report on Delhi liquor policy
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon