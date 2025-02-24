BAN vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh vs New Zealand live toss at 2 PM IST today

In Match 6 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today. The result of BAN vs NZ match will decide the fate of the hosts Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. If Bangladesh won the match against New Zealand, then Pakistan still have a chance to make it to knockout stage if they win the match against Bangladesh on March 2. However, if New Zealand emerge victorious today, then New Zealand will join India as semifinalists from Group A

Cricket returns to Rawalpindi Stadium

The last time the venue hosted One Day Internationals (ODIs) was in April 2023, when Pakistan comfortably chased down targets of 337 and 289 against New Zealand. Since 2010, Rawalpindi has been the backdrop for five ODIs, during which seven individual centuries have been registered. Historically, three of these five matches have been won by the side batting first, while one match ended in a tie. With anticipation building for the upcoming CT fixture, fans are expecting a feast of big scores and further centuries.

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim/Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib/Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 2 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live telecast in India

The BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in Bangladesh.

BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in Bangladesh.

Stay tuned for New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...