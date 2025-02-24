BAN vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh vs New Zealand live toss at 2 PM IST today
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Three of these five matches have been won by the side batting first, while one match ended in a tie at Rawalpindi Stadium
In Match 6 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today. The result of BAN vs NZ match will decide the fate of the hosts Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. If Bangladesh won the match against New Zealand, then Pakistan still have a chance to make it to knockout stage if they win the match against Bangladesh on March 2. However, if New Zealand emerge victorious today, then New Zealand will join India as semifinalists from Group A
Cricket returns to Rawalpindi Stadium
The last time the venue hosted One Day Internationals (ODIs) was in April 2023, when Pakistan comfortably chased down targets of 337 and 289 against New Zealand. Since 2010, Rawalpindi has been the backdrop for five ODIs, during which seven individual centuries have been registered. Historically, three of these five matches have been won by the side batting first, while one match ended in a tie. With anticipation building for the upcoming CT fixture, fans are expecting a feast of big scores and further centuries.
Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Playing 11
New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke
Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim/Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib/Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
BAN vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 2 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live telecast in India
The BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in Bangladesh.
BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in Bangladesh.
Stay tuned for New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...
1:09 PM
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Will Mahmudullah get a place BAN Playing 11?
Bangladesh’s team selection is under close scrutiny ahead of their clash with New Zealand. Mahmudullah, who missed the opening game with a calf muscle injury, remains a doubt; the final decision on his participation will come after the team’s concluding practice session. Should he prove fit, Mushfiqur Rahim might be dropped from the starting line-up, making way for Jaker Ali to take over the wicketkeeping duties.
In other developments, Towhid Hridoy—who suffered cramps in the match against India—is confirmed to be fully fit. Additionally, the selectors are considering the inclusion of express fast bowler Nahid Rana. Rana impressed during the Test series win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and could be drafted in as a replacement for Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
1:04 PM
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in ODIs
- Matches Played: 45
- Bangladesh Wins: 11
- New Zealand Wins: 33
- No Results: 1
- Tied: 0
12:50 PM
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: BAN vs NZ PREVIEW
A confident New Zealand side will be eager to seal their semifinal spot when they take on Bangladesh, who will be fighting for survival, in their Champions Trophy Group A match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.
The Black Caps started their campaign in dominant fashion, defeating hosts Pakistan by 60 runs. This emphatic victory placed them at the top of Group A with a healthy net run rate of 1.200. A win on Monday will put them within touching distance of a semifinal berth.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a six-wicket loss to India and currently sit third in the group with a net run rate of -0.408. They must secure a victory to stay in contention for the knockout stage.
New Zealand looked clinical in their opening match, and their recent triumph in the tri-series has further helped them adapt to the conditions in Pakistan.
12:40 PM
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Bangla Tigers' squad for today's match
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nahid Rana
12:21 PM
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Kiwis' squad for today's match
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
12:20 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand
In group A encounter of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand at Rawalpindi Stadium.
Today, the Pakistani fans will be rooting for Bangladesh as the Men In Green's fate in Champions Trophy will largely depend on the result of today's match.
