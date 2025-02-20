Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: India predicted Playing 11 for today's match

The stage is set, the stakes are high, and the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad is ready to embark on their Champions Trophy campaign against a resurgent Bangladesh side at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With expectations soaring and the weight of past triumphs on their shoulders, India will look to make a commanding statement in their opening encounter.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy IND vs BAN: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium However, their journey has already encountered turbulence, with the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. In his stead, veteran Mohammad Shami is expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading India’s bowling attack, a role he has embraced numerous times before.

Riding the Momentum of an English Whitewash

India enters the tournament brimming with confidence after a dominant 3-0 whitewash against England. That series saw glimpses of vintage Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who rediscovered their touch after a lean patch against Australia and New Zealand.

However, the team has opted for a spin-heavy approach for the Champions Trophy, signalling a strategy that hinges on slow bowling mastery. With three spinners and two pacers likely to make the starting XI, India’s game plan seems designed to exploit the conditions in Dubai.

Also Read

Harshit Rana Set to Miss Out

Despite impressing in his debut ODI series against England, Harshit Rana is expected to warm the bench in favour of a seasoned pace duo. Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh are likely to lead the pace attack, with Shami’s experience and skillset making him the preferred choice on the Dubai surface.

Check Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction here Arshdeep, known for his knack for early breakthroughs and mastery at the death, is poised to edge ahead of Rana. His ability to swing the new ball and execute pinpoint yorkers in crunch moments makes him a vital cog in India’s bowling plans.

Kuldeep Yadav to Trump Varun Chakravarthy in Spin Race

With India set to deploy three spinners, the selection battle between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy has drawn attention. While both are frontline spin options, the think tank appears to be leaning towards Kuldeep. His wealth of experience in ODIs, coupled with Varun’s fitness concerns, is likely to tilt the decision in his favour.

The remaining two spin slots are expected to be filled by all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, whose batting prowess offers balance to the lineup. Washington Sundar remains another option, but India’s strategy seems clear—experience and adaptability will dictate the playing XI.

India’s Probable Playing XI for today's match vs Bangladesh

With an eye on the trophy and a burning desire to make a statement, India’s probable XI for the tournament opener against Bangladesh could be: