India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST today in Dubai
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES: With overcast condition predicted in Dubai today, India's spin-heavy squad will be under text when Rohit and Gambhir try to finalise the Playing 11 today
India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign today when Rohit Sharma's men take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. All eyes will be on India's Playing 11 as there was rumours of split over captain and coach on the choice of pacer against Bangladesh.
Rains in Dubai are a rare phenomenon, but when they arrive, they can bring the city to a grinding halt—as witnessed last year when the entire country faced severe disruptions. In a reminder of that chaos, Dubai experienced rain just days ago, with gloomy conditions lingering through Tuesday, February 18.
While another rain-induced interruption remains unlikely, the weather could still throw a curveball at the Indian team, which has arrived with a spin-heavy attack for their Champions Trophy campaign. With their first match against Bangladesh set for Thursday, February 20, the overcast conditions could alter pitch behaviour and disrupt India's tactical approach.
Weather Not a Major Threat, But Cloud Cover Raises Questions
As per the latest forecast, no immediate threats loom over the next 24 hours. However, given the unusual cloudy conditions, India’s team composition—built around spin—could come under scrutiny.
Adding to the concerns is the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, regarded as one of the world’s best fast bowlers. Without his ability to exploit seam and swing-friendly conditions, India might find their bowling attack tested if the cloud cover persists, making the tournament opener an intriguing tactical battle.
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11
India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali / Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Sakib/ Mustafizur Rahman
IND vs BAN LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's Najmal Hossain Shanto at 2 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Live telecast in India
The IND vs BAN Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here
12:23 PM
India’s recent turbulent cricketing past has made a commanding performance in the Champions Trophy more than just an objective—it is a necessity. As they prepare to open their campaign against a tricky Bangladesh side on Thursday, this match will be the first real step towards dispersing the existential doubts looming over the team.
Preview: India seeks dedemption as Champions Trophy campaign kicks off vs Bangladesh
High Stakes, High Expectations
The questions are pressing—even for a pre-tournament favourite like India.
The questions are pressing—even for a pre-tournament favourite like India.
- Can India’s bowling attack compensate for the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, their injured pace talisman?
- Can Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rediscover their dominance on the grand stage?
- Can Shubman Gill and other young guns handle the pressure of a multi-nation tournament and deliver consistently?
- A Format of Opportunity
In this context, the ICC showpiece event arrives as a crucial opportunity. The One Day International (ODI) format has historically been the comfort zone for India’s cricketing icons as well as the emerging stars in this line-up. A strong showing here could reignite belief in the squad and answer lingering doubts.
And they must deliver—not just from a team perspective, but also for individual legacies.
A Team on Borrowed Time?
It would be no exaggeration to say that Kohli, Rohit, and even head coach Gautam Gambhir—despite being just six months into his tenure—are operating under immense scrutiny. The shockwaves from past defeats to New Zealand and Australia still reverberate, and a failure to make a statement in this tournament could deepen the cracks in India’s cricketing setup.
As India takes the field in Dubai, this is not just the start of a campaign—it is a test of resilience, leadership, and the ability to silence doubts with performance.
12:17 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: India vs Bangladesh in Dubai
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Bangladesh match in the Champions Trophy 2025. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:17 PM IST