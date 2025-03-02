IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss at 2 PM IST
India vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: India are expected to bring in Arshdeep Singh in place of Shami for their final group game in Dubai
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After 11 days of non-stop action, the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy is finally set to conclude with the Group A match between India and New Zealand in Dubai today. Both teams have four points from two games and have already secured their place in the semifinals. However, the result of today’s game will decide their opponents in the semifinals of the competition, which is scheduled for March 4 and 5.
After South Africa beat England on Saturday, they finished at the top of the Group B points table, replacing Australia. This means the winner of the India vs New Zealand match will face Australia in the semifinal, while the losing side will go up against South Africa.
Indian batter KL Rahul, in the press conference ahead of the match, said that India are tempted to try new players in their final group game, with players like Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Rishabh Pant expected to finally make their tournament debut today in Dubai.
On the other hand, Glenn Phillips joined the presser for New Zealand and said the team is happy with its current combination, meaning fans can expect the Kiwis to field an unchanged playing 11 for the India clash.
India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy: Playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer / Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel / Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.
India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs
- Matches played: 118
- India won: 60
- New Zealand won: 50
- No results: 7
- Tied: 1
India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy live toss
The coin flip between India’s Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner will take place at 2:00 PM IST today.
Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand live telecast in India
Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs NZ match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.
Champions Trophy: IND vs NZ live streaming in India
JioHotstar will live stream the IND vs NZ match during the Champions Trophy 2025.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy live score and match updates here.
12:45 PM
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head records
12:30 PM
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand's probable playing 11
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke
12:15 PM
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: India's probable playing 11
India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.
12:00 PM
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match number 12 between India and New Zealand from Dubai. Both teams have punched their tickets to the final four and will be battling to finish at the top of the Grop A points table. But which of the two will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST