AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa elect to bat; Klaasen not playing today
LiveNew Update

AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa elect to bat; Klaasen not playing today

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The AFG vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Champions Trophy 2025: Check all live updates related to AFG vs SA match today here
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
2:45 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the third over

Over summary: 1 0 2 0 0 0; RSA 8/0 after 3 overs; Ryan Rickelton 6 (13), Tony de Zorzi 2 (5)
 
Partnership: 8 (18)
 
Farooqi the attack

Ball 6- Ryan simply blocks the ball for no run
 
Ball 5- Ryan cuts the ball straight to point feilder. No run
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Ryna collects two runs to deep backward point
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Pitched up deliver from Farooqi and Tony just dabs it to mid on for a single

2:40 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Slow start from Proteas

Over summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; RSA 5/0 after 2 overs; Ryan Rickelton 4 (8), Tony de Zorzi 1 (4)
 
Partnership: 5 (12)
 
Azmat Omarzai comes into the attack

Ball 6- Play and a miss for Ryan. Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Tony gets off the mark with a single to cover
 
Ball 3- Tony drives the ball to mid on for no run again
 
Ball 2- Tony plays the ball to short cover for no run
 
Ball 1- Tony defends the first ball to start with a dot

2:35 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over summary: 0 0 4 0 0 0; RSA 4/0 after 1 over; Ryan Rickelton 4 (6), Tony de Zorzi 0 (0)

Partnership: 4 (6)

Farooqi with the new ball

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Ryan defends the ball with the straight bat. No run
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Ryan punches the ball to long off for four runs to get off the mark
 
Ball 2- Ryan plays the ball back to the bowler for no run
 
Ball 1- Ryna plays the ball to mid on for no run

2:12 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Karachi pitch report

The stage is set for an enthralling contest, with near-perfect cricketing conditions—31 degrees Celsius, a gentle breeze sweeping across the stadium, and a light cloud cover hanging overhead. The boundary dimensions add intrigue—67 metres to the right, 62 metres to the left, and a challenging 79 metres straight down the ground.
 
The pitch offers a fascinating sight—lush patches of green, a hard surface with visible cracks, and an element of unpredictability. Grass was not expected, yet here it is, hinting at the potential for sideways movement. The cracks lie ominously in the 6-8 metre region, right where the pacers love to target. The South African quicks will be eyeing this surface with eager anticipation, knowing the early breakthroughs could tilt the game in their favour.
 
With cracks, grass, and the promise of early movement, bowling first seems the logical choice. As Ian Bishop and Dale Steyn observe, this just might be a seamer’s paradise—an opportunity to strike early and dictate terms from the outset.

2:11 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Proteas XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
 

2:09 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Afghanis XI

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

2:05 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma informs at the toss that there is only one spinner in Proteas XI.

2:03 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss and elects to bat first against Afghanistan.

1:57 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The much-awaited live toss between Afghanistan and South Africa is just moments away. Stay tuned for latest updates

1:44 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Predicted Playing 11s

Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad
 
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi. 

1:41 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Will Afghanistan spring surprises in Champions Trophy?

Debutants Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag when the two sides kick off their Champions Trophy campaign here on Friday.
 
The inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, which was called the Knockout Trophy at that time, remains the only ICC men's senior title that South Africa have secured despite having produced some of the world's greatest cricketers, especially in limited-overs format.

1:30 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa TOSS UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the match between Afghanistan and South Africa will take place at 2 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

1:26 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: AFG vs SA head-to-head in ODIs

AFG vs SA head-to-head in ODIs
  • Total matches: 5
  • AFG won: 2
  • RSA won: 3
  • No result: 0

1:10 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Why Afghanistan can be a genuine threat in Group B?

Afghanistan has long relied on its strong spin attack, but recent improvements in pace bowling and batting, fueled by global franchise cricket experience, have made them a well-rounded team. In the Champions Trophy 2025, their spinners will be their biggest asset on Pakistan's spin-friendly pitches, combined with their deep batting lineup, making them a strong contender for the title.

1:00 PM

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Last meeting at an ICC event

Last time Afghanistan and South Africa meet each other in an ICC event was back in 2024 during the semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup. South Africa won the match by 9 wickets to book thier place in the final alongside the eventual winners India.
Next »

In the today's match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa at National Stadium in Karachi. Afghanistan have been a team to watch in the Champions Trophy given the Hasmatullah Shahidi's side surprised many teams in an ICC tournament in the past two years.    

South Africa, meanwhile, are a force to reckon in ICC tournaments. And once again they would look to win an elusive title. 
 
The last time these two teams met in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, Afghanistan's fairy tale run at the T20 World Cup came to a crushing halt. After an impressive campaign, where they notched up five wins in seven games—defeating powerhouses like New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Australia—they found themselves in the semifinals against a ruthless South African side.
 
On a treacherous Tarouba pitch, their dreams were shattered as they were skittled out for a mere 56 runs in 11.5 overs. South Africa, showing no mercy, chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and 67 balls to spare, ending Afghanistan’s historic campaign in brutal fashion.
 
Friday’s encounter in Karachi, however, promises a much fairer contest. Unlike the unpredictable and unforgiving Tarouba surface, Karachi’s pitch will provide a more balanced battleground, allowing both teams to showcase their true capabilities. While the Proteas remain favourites, Afghanistan is unlikely to go down without a fight. A clash of grit and skill awaits.
 

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Playing 11

 
Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables):  Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad
 
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
 
AFG vs SA LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with Afghanistan's Hasmatullah Shahidi and South Africa's Temba Bavuma at 2 PM IST. 
 

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Live telecast in India

 
The AFG vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast AFG vs SA match with English commentary. Sports 18 1 HD/SD will live telecast Afghanistan vs South Africa match with Hindi Commentary.
 

AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

 
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Afghanistan vs South Africa match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
 
Stay tuned for Afghanistan vs South Africa live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here....

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyChampions TrophyAfghanistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

