AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa elect to bat; Klaasen not playing today

In the today's match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa at National Stadium in Karachi. Afghanistan have been a team to watch in the Champions Trophy given the Hasmatullah Shahidi's side surprised many teams in an ICC tournament in the past two years.

South Africa, meanwhile, are a force to reckon in ICC tournaments. And once again they would look to win an elusive title.

The last time these two teams met in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, Afghanistan's fairy tale run at the T20 World Cup came to a crushing halt. After an impressive campaign, where they notched up five wins in seven games—defeating powerhouses like New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Australia—they found themselves in the semifinals against a ruthless South African side.

On a treacherous Tarouba pitch, their dreams were shattered as they were skittled out for a mere 56 runs in 11.5 overs. South Africa, showing no mercy, chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and 67 balls to spare, ending Afghanistan’s historic campaign in brutal fashion.

Friday’s encounter in Karachi, however, promises a much fairer contest. Unlike the unpredictable and unforgiving Tarouba surface, Karachi’s pitch will provide a more balanced battleground, allowing both teams to showcase their true capabilities. While the Proteas remain favourites, Afghanistan is unlikely to go down without a fight. A clash of grit and skill awaits.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad

South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Live telecast in India

The AFG vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast AFG vs SA match with English commentary. Sports 18 1 HD/SD will live telecast Afghanistan vs South Africa match with Hindi Commentary.

AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Afghanistan vs South Africa match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

