AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: All eyes on Playing 11; Toss at 2 PM IST today

Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES:
In the today's match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa at National Stadium in Karachi. Afghanistan have been a team to watch in the Champions Trophy given the Hasmatullah Shahidi's side surprised many teams in an ICC tournament in the past two years.
South Africa, meanwhile, are a force to reckon in ICC tournaments. And once again they would look to win an elusive title.
The last time these two teams met in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, Afghanistan's fairy tale run at the T20 World Cup came to a crushing halt. After an impressive campaign, where they notched up five wins in seven games—defeating powerhouses like New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Australia—they found themselves in the semifinals against a ruthless South African side.
On a treacherous Tarouba pitch, their dreams were shattered as they were skittled out for a mere 56 runs in 11.5 overs. South Africa, showing no mercy, chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and 67 balls to spare, ending Afghanistan’s historic campaign in brutal fashion.
Friday’s encounter in Karachi, however, promises a much fairer contest. Unlike the unpredictable and unforgiving Tarouba surface, Karachi’s pitch will provide a more balanced battleground, allowing both teams to showcase their true capabilities. While the Proteas remain favourites, Afghanistan is unlikely to go down without a fight. A clash of grit and skill awaits.
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Playing 11
Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
The coin flip with Afghanistan's Hasmatullah Shahidi and South Africa's Temba Bavuma at 2 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan vs South Africa Live telecast in India
The AFG vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast AFG vs SA match with English commentary. Sports 18 1 HD/SD will live telecast Afghanistan vs South Africa match with Hindi Commentary.
AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Afghanistan vs South Africa match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
1:41 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Will Afghanistan spring surprises in Champions Trophy?
Debutants Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag when the two sides kick off their Champions Trophy campaign here on Friday.
The inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, which was called the Knockout Trophy at that time, remains the only ICC men's senior title that South Africa have secured despite having produced some of the world's greatest cricketers, especially in limited-overs format.
1:30 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa TOSS UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the match between Afghanistan and South Africa will take place at 2 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
1:26 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: AFG vs SA head-to-head in ODIs
1:10 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Why Afghanistan can be a genuine threat in Group B?
Afghanistan has long relied on its strong spin attack, but recent improvements in pace bowling and batting, fueled by global franchise cricket experience, have made them a well-rounded team. In the Champions Trophy 2025, their spinners will be their biggest asset on Pakistan's spin-friendly pitches, combined with their deep batting lineup, making them a strong contender for the title.
1:00 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Last meeting at an ICC event
Last time Afghanistan and South Africa meet each other in an ICC event was back in 2024 during the semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup. South Africa won the match by 9 wickets to book thier place in the final alongside the eventual winners India.
12:53 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: RSA skipper on challenge of facing AFG
Temba Bavuma (SA captain): We’ve got a proper opening game against Afghanistan who are super competitive, especially in these types of conditions. The challenge that they’ll bring from a slow bowling point of view, their spinners and also their swing bowlers and seamers, that’s really going to ask certain questions of us.
12:42 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Afghanistan skipper on their winning chances
Afganistan skipper Hasmatullah Sahidi in the pre match press confrence on Thursday, gave his insight on what are thier plans for thier maiden ICC Champions Trophy are by saying, "Between 2019 and now there's too much difference and just recently we beat them [South Africa] in Sharjah - 2-1 - so we have that confidence with us and we are not under pressure anyway," Shahidi said at his press conference on Thursday. "Because right now we are focusing what we can do in this tournament and I believe that our team is more ready for this tournament and we are focusing on our own team. There is no pressure on us."
12:32 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: RSA playing 11
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
12:22 PM
Afghanistan vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: AFG playing 11
Afghanistan Playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad
12:17 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: Afghanistan vs South Africa
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025.
