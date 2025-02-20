India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST today in Dubai

India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign today when Rohit Sharma's men take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. All eyes will be on India's Playing 11 as there was rumours of split over captain and coach on the choice of pacer against Bangladesh.

Rains in Dubai are a rare phenomenon, but when they arrive, they can bring the city to a grinding halt—as witnessed last year when the entire country faced severe disruptions. In a reminder of that chaos, Dubai experienced rain just days ago, with gloomy conditions lingering through Tuesday, February 18.

While another rain-induced interruption remains unlikely, the weather could still throw a curveball at the Indian team, which has arrived with a spin-heavy attack for their Champions Trophy campaign. With their first match against Bangladesh set for Thursday, February 20, the overcast conditions could alter pitch behaviour and disrupt India's tactical approach.

Weather Not a Major Threat, But Cloud Cover Raises Questions

As per the latest forecast, no immediate threats loom over the next 24 hours. However, given the unusual cloudy conditions, India’s team composition—built around spin—could come under scrutiny.

Adding to the concerns is the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, regarded as one of the world’s best fast bowlers. Without his ability to exploit seam and swing-friendly conditions, India might find their bowling attack tested if the cloud cover persists, making the tournament opener an intriguing tactical battle.

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali / Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Sakib/ Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's Najmal Hossain Shanto at 2 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Live telecast in India

The IND vs BAN Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here