Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch ENG vs AUS live match?

Here's what both the captain said at the toss

Buttler, England captain: We probably would have batted, we were a bit 50-50 whether the dew comes in or not. Looks a really good surface, look to try and make good first use of it. We are not trying to hide anything, we are very confident. We are really excited for the game and guys are in a really good place. Anytime you play Australia in an ICC event, you want to be part of. (On Jamie Smith) Very unflappable, immense talent with a great head on his shoulders. Gives us a chance to have a dynamic top three and some good guys behind him.

Smith, Australia captain: We're gonna have a bowl.. Looks a pretty good surface. There's a bit of dew when we were practising, so we'll like to chase later on. Short, Head, myself, Marnus, Inglis, Carey, Maxwell, Dwarshuis, Ellis, Spencer Johnson and Zampa. (On playing two left-handed pacers) Little bit of swing up top, we'll try to utilise that as much as possible. (Carey) He's been batting really nicely. The two keepers played together in the Test matches, worked out well and both are quality batters. Always exciting, looking forward to getting started today.