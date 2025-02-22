Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch ENG vs AUS live match?
The match between Australia and England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at Lahore's Gaddafi StadiumAditya Kaushik New Delhi
In what could be the biggest match in Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia take on England in the campaign opener for both teams at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 22. Both teams have arrived in Pakistan after being whitewashed in their last ODI series, with Australia suffering a 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka, while England endured a 0-3 defeat to India. However, both sides will look to put the past behind them and start their new campaign with a win.
Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and asked England to bat first. Playing 11 of both the teams
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Here's what both the captain said at the toss
Buttler, England captain: We probably would have batted, we were a bit 50-50 whether the dew comes in or not. Looks a really good surface, look to try and make good first use of it. We are not trying to hide anything, we are very confident. We are really excited for the game and guys are in a really good place. Anytime you play Australia in an ICC event, you want to be part of. (On Jamie Smith) Very unflappable, immense talent with a great head on his shoulders. Gives us a chance to have a dynamic top three and some good guys behind him.
Smith, Australia captain: We're gonna have a bowl.. Looks a pretty good surface. There's a bit of dew when we were practising, so we'll like to chase later on. Short, Head, myself, Marnus, Inglis, Carey, Maxwell, Dwarshuis, Ellis, Spencer Johnson and Zampa. (On playing two left-handed pacers) Little bit of swing up top, we'll try to utilise that as much as possible. (Carey) He's been batting really nicely. The two keepers played together in the Test matches, worked out well and both are quality batters. Always exciting, looking forward to getting started today.
While England will aim to make it three wins in a row against Australia in the Champions Trophy, having beaten them in 2013 and 2017, Australia will be eager to end their 15-year winless streak in the tournament. The Aussies have won three of their last six Champions Trophy games, while the remaining three ended in no result. Global guide for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 coverage platforms:
| Region
| TV Broadcast
| Digital Streaming
| India
| JioStar (Star and Network 18 channels)
| Jio Hotstar
| Pakistan
| PTV, Ten Sports
| Myco, Tamasha app
| UAE & MENA
| CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
| STARZPLAY
| UK
| Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
| SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
| USA & Canada
| WillowTV
| Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage)
| Caribbean
| ESPNCaribbean
| ESPN Play Caribbean app
| Australia
| PrimeVideo
| PrimeVideo (Hindi coverage available)
| New Zealand
| Sky Sport NZ
| Now, SkyGo app
| South Africa & Sub-Saharan
| SuperSport
| SuperSport App
| Bangladesh
| Nagorik TV, T Sports
| Toffee app
| Afghanistan
| ATN
| -
| Sri Lanka
| Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear)
| Sirasa
All details regarding the Australia vs England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
