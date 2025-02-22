'I like his demeanor': Ponting backs Shubman Gill as India's future captain

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has hailed Shubman Gill as a driven individual with strong leadership qualities, predicting that he could be India’s future captain. Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning skipper, praised Gill’s temperament and work ethic, emphasising his potential as a leader.

Gill’s red-hot form in ODIs

Currently serving as India's ODI vice-captain, Gill has been in exceptional form in the 50-over format. He made a statement early in the ongoing Champions Trophy, scoring a century in India's six-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Ponting, who has observed Gill closely over the past few years, particularly during IPL seasons, spoke highly of the young opener’s mindset.

"We've had a chance to catch up over the last couple of years, particularly around the IPL season. I like his demeanor. He seems like a very driven guy who wants to be the best that he possibly can be with batting and also as far as leadership is concerned," Ponting told ICC Review.

A composed and ambitious leader

Ponting described Gill as a soft-spoken yet highly ambitious player, one who is clear about his goals and aspirations.

"He just seems like a really nice character. A really softly spoken guy, very driven for what he wants to achieve in the game," he added.

Gill’s white-ball dominance and Test potential

While Gill has established himself as a dominant force in white-ball cricket, Ponting believes he is yet to fully replicate that success in Test matches.

"He's been a very, very good international player for a number of years. He hasn't sort of transferred that over into Test match cricket yet, but his white-ball cricket over the last three or four years has been outstanding," Ponting observed.

Highlighting Gill’s performances in franchise cricket, Ponting noted his ability to step up in big matches, referencing his impressive IPL campaigns, including his captaincy role for his franchise.

Why Gill thrives in ODI cricket

Ponting also explained why Gill’s game is tailor-made for the 50-over format, citing his ability to dominate early in the innings.

"I just think that the white-ball game really suits his style of play. He can come out and be nice and aggressive early on in the powerplay with the field up, get some boundaries away early by playing good, naturally aggressive cricketing shots," Ponting said.

Unlike power hitters, Gill relies on pure timing and stroke play to accumulate boundaries at will, particularly against fast bowling.

"He's not a big hitter, he's not anyone that goes out there and tries to do anything outside of the way that he can naturally play. He just scores boundaries almost at will against fast bowling, against the white ball," he added.