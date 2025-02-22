Gavaskar urges Kohli to change his batting approach before IND vs PAK in CT

Virat Kohli’s struggles with an open-faced bat have become a growing concern as India looks to reclaim the Champions Trophy after 12 years. The former captain has been repeatedly dismissed in a similar fashion, raising alarms about his technique. His latest dismissal against Bangladesh in India’s opening match further highlighted this issue. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes Kohli’s tendency to open the bat face, both against pace and spin, is costing him crucial runs. Gavaskar also urged Kohli to change this approach before India’s crucial clash against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai.

Struggles with repeated dismissals

Virat Kohli’s ongoing struggles against both pace and spin have become a matter of concern for India as they seek to end their 12-year wait for the Champions Trophy. Kohli, who had a difficult tour of Australia, has continued to fall prey to bowlers in a similar fashion, raising questions about his technique.

His latest dismissal came against Bangladesh in India's opening match of the tournament, where he was dismissed for 22 while attempting a cut shot off wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain. Cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out a recurring issue in Kohli's batting that may be contributing to his dismissals.

Kohli’s technical flaw

Gavaskar believes Kohli’s tendency to open the face of the bat while playing through the covers is making him vulnerable against both fast bowlers and spinners. He noted that even before Kohli’s dismissal against Bangladesh, he had reached for deliveries from Rishad, and the bat face opening up almost led to a nick.

According to Gavaskar, the issue is not new, as Kohli faced similar problems in Australia. The batting legend stressed that repeated dismissals in the same manner indicate a technical flaw that needs urgent attention.

Decline in ODI and Test form

Kohli’s struggles have been evident in recent performances. Despite a stellar 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where he scored 765 runs in 11 matches, his form has dipped this year. He has managed only 137 runs in six innings at an average of 22.83, with just one half-century.

His Test performances have also been below his usual standards, with just 440 runs in 11 matches since 2024. This inconsistency has raised concerns about whether Kohli can return to his best in time for India's crucial matches.

Must-win game against Pakistan approaches

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-pressure Champions Trophy clash on Sunday in Dubai. With Kohli’s technical issues now under scrutiny, the upcoming game presents a crucial opportunity for him to make adjustments and regain form. His ability to rectify this flaw could be vital to India’s title hopes in the tournament.

